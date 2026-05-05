Gotham FC's Rose Lavelle Named to NWSL Best XI of the Month for April
Published on May 5, 2026 under National Women's Soccer League (NWSL)
NJ/NY Gotham FC News Release
JERSEY CITY, N.J. - Rose Lavelle continues to drive Gotham FC's attack at an elite level. The midfielder has been named to the NWSL Best XI of the Month for April, presented by Amazon Prime, the league announced Tuesday.
Lavelle delivered one of the most dominant attacking months in the league, scoring two goals in three starts while leading the NWSL in shots (13) and finishing tied for the league lead in shots on target (7) and big chances (4). She also recorded seven chances created, ranking tied for fourth across the league.
Her performance was highlighted in Gotham's April 29 victory over Chicago Stars FC, when Lavelle scored her second goal of the season. The strike marked her second in as many matches for Gotham, and the appearance was her 100th career start across all NWSL competitions.
The 2025 NWSL Championship MVP has been a central figure in Gotham FC's attacking success this season. Through seven matches, Lavelle has scored two goals while ranking tied for second in the league in total shots (20) and tied for fourth in shots on target (9). Her six big chances created rank second in the NWSL.
Lavelle has appeared in all seven matches this season, starting six, and continues to be one of the league's most influential playmakers in the final third. Gotham closed the month of April with back-to-back victories.
Gotham FC returns to action Saturday, May 9, when it hosts Boston Legacy for the first time at Sports Illustrated Stadium. Kickoff is set for 6:30 p.m. ET, with national coverage on ION.
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