San Diego Wave FC Defender Kennedy Wesley Named to NWSL Best XI for April
Published on May 5, 2026 under National Women's Soccer League (NWSL)
San Diego Wave FC News Release
SAN DIEGO - The National Women's Soccer League announced today that San Diego Wave FC defender Kennedy Wesley has been named to the NWSL Best XI, presented by Amazon Prime, for the month of April.
Wesley has anchored San Diego's backline throughout the month of April, playing every minute of the season thus far and maintaining an 88% passing accuracy and a perfect tackle success rate. She also made an impact offensively, scoring her first goal of the season in the Wave's 3-2 comeback victory over Denver Summit FC, rising above her defender to head home the equalizer in the 57th minute.
The NWSL Best XI of the Month is selected each month of the regular season by the NWSL Media Association, a collection of writers that cover the league on a consistent basis, and the NWSL's on-air broadcast talent.
National Women's Soccer League Stories from May 5, 2026
- Houston Dash Hit the Road for a Midweek Clash against Utah Royals FC - Houston Dash
- Carson Pickett Named Denver Summit FC's Nominee for the 2026 Lauren Holiday Impact Award Presented by Nationwide - Denver Summit FC
- Goalkeeper Morgan Messner Signs Portland Thorns Contract Extension - Portland Thorns FC
- Houston Dash Hit the Road for a Midweek Clash against Utah Royals FC - Houston Dash
- Utah Royals Searching Fifth Consecutive Win over Houston Dash at Home - Utah Royals FC
- San Diego Wave FC Defender Kennedy Wesley Named to NWSL Best XI for April - San Diego Wave FC
- Portland Thorns Announce Bank of America as Partner to Expand Community Access to Soccer and Official Wealth Management Partner - Portland Thorns FC
- Five Washington Spirit Players Named to NWSL's Best XI of the Month, Presented by Amazon Prime - Washington Spirit
- Gotham FC's Rose Lavelle Named to NWSL Best XI of the Month for April - NJ/NY Gotham FC
- Houston Dash Midfielder Kiki Van Zanten Named to April Best XI of the Month, Presented by Amazon Prime - Houston Dash
- Orlando Pride Launch "First Match on Us" Program - Orlando Pride
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