San Diego Wave FC Defender Kennedy Wesley Named to NWSL Best XI for April

Published on May 5, 2026 under National Women's Soccer League (NWSL)

San Diego Wave FC News Release







SAN DIEGO - The National Women's Soccer League announced today that San Diego Wave FC defender Kennedy Wesley has been named to the NWSL Best XI, presented by Amazon Prime, for the month of April.

Wesley has anchored San Diego's backline throughout the month of April, playing every minute of the season thus far and maintaining an 88% passing accuracy and a perfect tackle success rate. She also made an impact offensively, scoring her first goal of the season in the Wave's 3-2 comeback victory over Denver Summit FC, rising above her defender to head home the equalizer in the 57th minute.

The NWSL Best XI of the Month is selected each month of the regular season by the NWSL Media Association, a collection of writers that cover the league on a consistent basis, and the NWSL's on-air broadcast talent.







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