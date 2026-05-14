San Diego Wave FC Announce Details for AANHPI Night, Presented by Alaska Airlines and Hawaiian Airlines

Published on May 13, 2026 under National Women's Soccer League (NWSL)

San Diego Wave FC News Release







SAN DIEGO - San Diego Wave FC today announced details for the club's AANHPI Celebration Night presented by Alaska Airlines and Hawaiian Airlines at Snapdragon Stadium. The match will celebrate Asian American, Native Hawaiian and Pacific Islander cultures through special performances, community activations and limited-edition giveaways throughout the evening.

Purchase tickets to celebrate the AANHPI community with us on Friday night.

MATCH GIVEAEWAY

As presenting sponsors of the match, Alaska Airlines and Hawaiian Airlines will provide first-arriving fans with a limited-edition Wave FC Aloha Shirt gate giveaway while supplies last. Rewards members attending the match can also receive complimentary leis at the Atmos Member Lane entrance.

PRE-MATCH ACTIVATIONS

Fans arriving early to Snapdragon Stadium will be welcomed by a pregame performance from the Hawaiian Airlines Serenaders on the concourse, with the group also returning for a special halftime performance. Additional cultural performances throughout the evening will include Naruwan Taiko's Japanese drumming, performances from the Legendary Lion Dance Association, Dok Kulap Lao dance group and Hiva Katoa, a Tahitian/Polynesian Dance School in San Diego.

The match's honorary Wave Maker will be Koy Suntichotinun, known online as @koysun, a Thai American San Diego-based muralist and sign painter recognized for his hand-painted storefront signs and viral artwork.

Additional matchday honors include a trumpet performance of the national anthem by Kaito Kamioka and the ceremonial coin toss presented by Alaska Airlines.

2026 AANHPI MERCHANDISE

The newest 2026 AANHPI Merchandise collection will be available in-stadium and online for purchase.

MATCHDAY TIMELINE

4:45 PM - Parking Lots Open

5:00 PM - Team Store Opens

5:30 PM - Gates Open

7:00 PM - Kickoff







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