Angel City Football Club Kicks off Its Global Game Tour for a Summer of Soccer Events Across Los Angeles

Published on May 13, 2026 under National Women's Soccer League (NWSL)

Angel City FC News Release







LOS ANGELES - This summer, Angel City Football Club (ACFC) will activate in neighborhoods all across Los Angeles with more than 30 free events from June 11 through July 19, as part of a month-long celebration of soccer. The Global Game Tour will bring global soccer energy to Los Angeles neighborhoods, including Marina del Rey, West Hollywood, Pasadena, Boyle Heights, Thousand Oaks, Long Beach, South Los Angeles, the San Gabriel Valley, and more. Stops will include fan zones, neighborhood watch parties at local parks and bars, plus youth and community soccer activities for fans of all ages and experience levels.

The festivities also include Angel City's home match against the Orlando Pride on Saturday, July 3 celebrating the beautiful game and Los Angeles sports teams across the city. The evening of soccer action concludes with the club's first-ever fireworks show for a game day not to be missed.

As Los Angeles welcomes a global soccer spotlight, Angel City is creating welcoming, accessible spaces for people to connect with the sport and with the club; whether they are longtime supporters, casual fans, or experiencing Angel City for the first time.

"Los Angeles is about to become the heartbeat of the global game, and we see this summer as a once-in-a-generation opportunity to introduce new fans to Angel City while welcoming the broader soccer world into our backyard," said Chris Fajardo, Angel City FC's VP of Community. "With our Global Game Tour, we're meeting people where they are: from Metro stops to neighborhood parks and local bars, creating fun, accessible ways for anyone to discover our club, engage with the sport, and be part of the energy soccer brings to Los Angeles."

Throughout the Global Game Tour, Angel City will collaborate with local partners, community organizations, and recreation centers to ensure programming is accessible, inclusive, and reflective of the diverse communities that make up Los Angeles. The tour builds on the club's commitment to using soccer as a platform for connection and impact, while also expanding Angel City's reach by inviting new audiences into the club's orbit all summer long.

Key Global Game Tour activations led by ACFC include:

Thursday, June 11: WeHo Watch Party - Bar crawl and South Korea vs. Czechia watch party led by Angel City across four different sports bars in West Hollywood.

Saturday, June 13: Women in Sports Day at Pride House with Angel City - A special day of programming led by ACFC at Pride House LA/West Hollywood

Saturday, July 3: Angel City FC home match at BMO Stadium with Global Game Tour integrations (vs. Orlando Pride), and fireworks

Saturday, July 18: Sol Fest & ACFC Watch Party - The Global Game Tour's culminating community celebration with a special Fan Fest and a dual watch party (the consolation match and Chicago Stars FC vs. Angel City FC) at Wallis Annenberg PetSpace in Playa Vista.

For the full slate of Global Game Tour events, go to angelcity.com/ggt. Activation information will be updated throughout June and July.







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