Angel City Football Club Falls Short in a 1-0 Loss to Utah Royals FC
Published on May 2, 2026 under National Women's Soccer League (NWSL)
Angel City FC News Release
LOS ANGELES, CA - In a tension-filled match, Angel City FC (ACFC) was edged by Utah Royals FC, 1-0, Saturday evening at BMO Stadium.
Utah forward Cloé Lacasse scored the only goal of the match in the 32nd minute, heading in a cross from attacker Paige Cronin. Angel City outshot the Royals, 9-5, but was shut out for the first time this season.
ACFC played the second half with just 10 players after midfielder Maiara Niehues was shown a red card in the closing moments of the first half as she went to recover a ball for a free kick. The call was made by referee Lauren Aldrich shortly after Lacasse was given a yellow card for a foul on defender Gisele Thompson.
"I'm really proud of the second half," said Head Coach Alex Straus, adding, "[The team] went for it 100 percent in the second half with one player less."
ACFC had multiple opportunities to equalize in the second half despite being a player down.
Forward Sveindís Jónsdóttir had a strong scoring chance in the 77th minute when fellow forward Taylor Suarez curled a low pass to her as the Icelandic attacker ran into the penalty box. But Jónsdóttir's low shot was blocked away by Utah goalkeeper Mandy McGlynn.
Moments later, Suarez had an attempt of her own from the left side of the box. Suarez's shot seemed destined for the top-left corner before ultimately finding the outside netting.
"If we come out in the first half like we did in the second half, I think we win that game," ACFC defender Emily Sams said. "I think that's something that we can definitely learn from and take forward, that we don't have to wait until we're down a player [or] down a goal to come out with that kind of intensity."
Two possible penalty kicks that could have been awarded to Angel City were the subject of lengthy VAR reviews in the second half.
Angel City was initially awarded a penalty kick in the 70th minute when Utah defender Kate Del Fava tackled forward Priscya Chilufya at the edge of the box. However, after a video review, Aldrich reversed the call.
Although ACFC controlled the run of play in the first half with 58 percent of the possession, the Royals scored the lone goal.
Utah almost conceded an own goal in the 36th minute, when Royals defender Janni Thomsen deflected an ACFC cross into the penalty box back towards her own net. But McGlynn was able to push the ball away for a corner and preserve the 1-0 margin.
Goalkeeper Angelina Anderson asserted her presence in the 27th minute, diving at a full stretch and punching away a rising shot from Utah forward Mina Tanka.
Midfielder Ary Borges returned to the starting lineup and was named Player of the Match. Suarez made her second consecutive start and played her first full match as a professional.
"Taylor did an amazing job," Straus said. [She] was, if not the best, maybe one of our best players today, with the dynamics and the movement."
Starting XI
Angelina Anderson, Emily Sams, Sarah Gorden (C), Gisele Thompson, Evelyn Shores, Nealy Martin, Ary Borges, Maiara Niehues, Taylor Suarez, Riley Tiernan, Sveindis Jonsdottir
Images from this story
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Angel City Football Club on game night
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