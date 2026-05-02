Mattias Gustafsson Brought on as New Goalkeeper Coach
Published on May 2, 2026 under National Women's Soccer League (NWSL)
Portland Thorns FC News Release
PORTLAND, Ore. - The Portland Thorns announced today Mattias Gustafsson as the new goalkeeping coach. Gustafsson will be available for Portland's road match vs. Chicago Stars FC tomorrow, Sunday, May 3.
A native of Sweden, Gustafsson arrives to the Rose City after a six-year stint with BK Häcken Women. In his tenure, Gustafsson supported the team in their run to the 2026 UEFA Women's Europa League Final and competing in three UEFA Women's Champions League tournaments (2020/21, 2021/22, 2023/24).
Häcken were also two-time champions of the Damallsvenskan, the top division in Swedish football, in 2020 and 2025 with Gustafsson's support.
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