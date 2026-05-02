Gotham FC Seeks Third Straight Victory Hosting Racing Louisville FC

Published on May 2, 2026 under National Women's Soccer League (NWSL)

NJ/NY Gotham FC News Release







HARRISON, N.J. - Gotham FC returns home Sunday to face Racing Louisville FC at Sports Illustrated Stadium, looking to build on its two-game winning streak and open a busy May slate with another strong performance.

Kickoff is set for 5 p.m. ET. CBS Sports Network will carry the national broadcast, while Victory+ will stream the match locally. Click here to access the Victory+ Gotham FC portal.

Gotham FC (3-2-2, 11 points) enters the weekend in fourth place in the NWSL standings following a convincing 2-0 road victory over Chicago Stars FC on Wednesday night. Jordynn Dudley scored her first professional goal just 46 seconds into the match - the fastest goal in the NWSL this season - and Rose Lavelle added a second shortly after to secure Gotham's second consecutive win. The club has now recorded five clean sheets through seven matches, the most in the league, while conceding just four goals, tied for fewest in the NWSL.

Racing Louisville FC (1-4-1, 4 points) arrives in New Jersey after a 1-0 loss to the Washington Spirit on Wednesday at Audi Field. Trinity Rodman scored the lone goal in the 15th minute as Louisville was limited to six total shots and one on target, marking its lowest offensive output of the season. The result continued a difficult start to the campaign, with all four of Louisville's losses coming on the road.

Sunday's match marks the first meeting between the two sides in 2026 and the first since Oct. 19, when Gotham earned a point in a 2-2 draw at Sports Illustrated Stadium. Lavelle delivered a late equalizer in that contest, converting a free kick to salvage the result. Gotham holds a 2-3-7 all-time record against Louisville across all competitions.

Gotham enters Sunday's match riding its first back-to-back wins of the 2026 season, scoring five goals across its last two matches after totaling two in its first five, as the club looks to begin a busy May stretch with a victory.

Following the match, Gotham will wrap up its homestand, hosting Boston Legacy for the first time at Sports Illustrated Stadium on Saturday, May 9.

Key Points:

Gotham FC has suffered just one loss against Racing Louisville FC since Aug. 27, 2023 and has not lost at home to Louisville since May 22, 2022.

Gotham FC is the first team in NWSL history to record five clean sheets in its first seven matches of a season.

Gotham FC has kept clean sheets in its last two home matches and can record three straight regular-season home clean sheets for the second time in club history, after doing so from June-July 2016.

Midfielder Rose Lavelle has scored in each of Gotham FC's last two matches, attempting seven shots in both after recording seven or more shots in just two of her first 101 regular-season appearances. Lavelle is the first player to attempt seven or more shots in consecutive league matches since Sophia Wilson in March-April 2024.







National Women's Soccer League Stories from May 2, 2026

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