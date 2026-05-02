What to Watch For, Powered by Verizon, as the Orlando Pride Host the Washington Spirit

Published on May 2, 2026 under National Women's Soccer League (NWSL)

Orlando Pride News Release







Orlando Pride at Racing Louisville FC

When: Sat, May 2nd, 4:00 p.m. ET

Where: Inter&Co Stadium, Orlando, Fla

TV: ION

Tickets: Here

As the Pride host the Spirit, here are five things to watch for

Pride Over Spirit

Orlando Pride has maintained a strong run of form against the Washington Spirit, winning six of seven meetings across the regular season and playoffs since 2023, including the 2024 NWSL Championship Match. This recent dominance marks a notable shift from earlier years, as the Pride had secured just four wins in 16 regular-season matchups prior to 2023 (D6 L6). The team also defeated the Spirit at Inter&Co Stadium to claim the 2024 NWSL Shield.

The @orlpride are set for their 23rd all-time matchup against the Washington Spirit this weekend, a bout that's been full of memorable moments.

Home Sweet Home (Again)

The Pride earned their first home victory of the season with a 2-1 result over Angel City FC in their most recent match at Inter&Co Stadium. The team now seeks to achieve consecutive home wins for the first time since the opening two home matches of the 2025 season. Since that early-season stretch, Orlando has recorded six wins, six draws, and six losses in 18 home fixtures across all competitions.

McCutcheon's Moment

Haley McCutcheon's brace against Angel City was historic in more ways than one. Eight of her 10 career goals have been either match-tying or go-ahead strikes, and her two decisive finishes on April 3 delivered her first career multi-goal game. She achieved the brace in her 161st regular-season appearance, the longest wait for a first brace by a player in league history. Few players deliver in big moments as consistently as McCutcheon.

Banda Strikes Again

Barbra Banda added to her exceptional start to the season by scoring her fourth and fifth goals, maintaining her position as both the team's and the league's leading scorer. Angelina provided her first assist of the season on Banda's first-half goal, marking her fifth career assist across all competitions with Orlando. Hannah Anderson also recorded her first career assist with the Pride on Banda's second goal.

Moorhouse Hits 250

Goalkeeper Anna Moorhouse reached an important milestone by becoming just the 10th goalkeeper in NWSL history to record 250 saves for a single club. With two saves on the night, she now stands at 78 regular-season appearances and 250 total saves for Orlando Pride.







National Women's Soccer League Stories from May 2, 2026

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.