Royals on Four-Game Win Streak After 1-0 Victory over Angel City FC

Published on May 2, 2026 under National Women's Soccer League (NWSL)

Utah Royals FC News Release







LOS ANGELES, California - Utah Royals FC (4-1-2, 13 points, 4th NWSL) earned a 1-0 victory after a hard-fought battle against Angel City FC (3-0-3, 9 points, 8th NWSL) at BMO Stadium on Saturday night in their third straight shutout. The win marked the fourth-consecutive win for the Utah Royals, a club record.

Utah Royals FC Head Coach Jimmy Coenraets made no positional and one personnel change to the starting XI from URFC's 3-0 victory over Seattle Reign FC. Goalkeeper Mandy McGlynn started in today's match after coming in for Mia Justus late in last week's game against Seattle. Today's start for McGlynn, who suffered an early season injury, marks her first start of the 2026 season and her 50th NWSL appearance.

The Royals came out aggressive on the attack with multiple shots on goal early in the game. In the 7th minute, back-to-back shots were taken by team captain Paige Cronin and defender Janni Thomsen. Cronin was not discouraged, taking another shot on goal in the 13th minute.

In the 33rd minute Cronin's pressure paid off, as she took the ball down the right side of the field, crossing over to Canadian Cloé Lacasse in the middle who headed the ball just inside the post giving the Royals a 1-0 lead.

The goal marks back-to-back games with a goal from Lacasse, who scored in the second half of the Royal's game against Seattle, settling the score at 3-0. The goal also signifies Cronin's first assist of the 2026 season. Utah has scored in the last 16-straight regular season games, setting a new club scoring record.

In the 36th minute, McGlynn came up with a critical save when Angel City's Taylor Suarez crossed the ball toward the net and the goalkeeper tapped the ball out of the bottom corner, narrowingly keeping the opposition from scoring. The save preserved the advantage and the Royals headed into halftime with a 1-0 lead.

Entering the second half, Angel City FC played with 10 after a first-half red card, however continued to stay aggressive. After an Angel City breakaway in the 76th minute, Sveindis Jonsdottir found the ball and sent a cross towards the bottom left corner of the net. McGlynn fended the attempt off with her right hand, continuing to maintain the Royals' margin.

The Royals persisted, playing hard through the second half, as the URFC back line continued to hold strong through multiple attempts by Angel City, ensuring that the ball didn't make it to McGlynn and closing out a hard-fought 1-0 win over Angel City.

The victory signifies a four-game win streak, the first time the achievement has been made in URFC history. The win also marks the first three-game road win streak in club history for Utah and first three-straight shutout wins since 2019.

After battling on the road, the Utah Royals FC will return home to host the Houston Dash on Wednesday, May 6 at America First Field. Kickoff is set for 8:00 p.m. MT and tickets are available for purchase here.

LA 0:1 UTA

UTA: Cloé Lacasse (Paige Cronin) 33' - Cronin takes the ball down the right, crossing over to Lacasse in the middle who heads the ball just past the post in the 33rd minute.

LINEUPS:

Utah Royals FC (4-3-3): Mandy McGlynn; Nuria Rábano (Miyabi 53'), Kate Del Fava, Kaleigh Reihl, Janni Thomsen; Ana Tejada (Courtney Brown 88'), Narumi (Dayana Pierre-Louis 73'), Mina Tanaka; Paige Cronin© (Cece Delzer 73'), Cloe Lacasse, Kiana Palacios (Alexa Spaanstra 88')

Subs not used: Mia Justus, Kameron Simmonds, Aria Nagai, Brecken Mozingo,

Head Coach: Jimmy Coenraets

Angel City FC (4-3-3): Angelina Anderson; Gisele Thompson, Emily Sams, Sarah Gorden©, Evelyn Shores; Nealy Martin (Jun Endo 85'), Maiara Carolina Nieuhues, Ariadina Alves Borges (Kennedy Fuller 90+7'); Taylor Suarez, Sveindis Jónskóttir, Riley Tiernan

Subs not used: Hannah Seabert, Faith Nguyen, Casey Phair, Carina Lageyre, Prisca Chilufya, Sophia Mattice

Head Coach: Alexander Straus

Stats Summary: LA / UTA

Possession: 48 / 52

Shots: 9 / 5

Shots on Goal: 4 / 4

Corner Kicks: 8 / 3

Fouls: 16 / 16

MISCONDUCT SUMMARY:

UTA: Cloé Lacasse (Yellow Card - 50')

LA: Maiara Neihues (Red Card - 51')

UTA: Ana Tejada (Yellow Card - 56')

UTA: Dayana Pierre-Louis (Yellow - 78')

LA: Evelyn Shores (Yellow - 90+8')







National Women's Soccer League Stories from May 2, 2026

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