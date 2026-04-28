Aria Nagai's Impact Beyond the Pitch: URFC's 2026 Lauren Holiday Impact Award Nominee
Published on April 28, 2026 under National Women's Soccer League (NWSL)
Utah Royals FC News Release
HERRIMAN, UT - Utah Royals FC announced today Aria Nagai as its nominee for the 2026 Lauren Holiday Impact Award, presented by Nationwide, recognizing an NWSL player for outstanding service and character off the pitch. All 16 nominees were announced by the league today.
The Lauren Holiday Impact Award, presented by Nationwide, was introduced in 2024 to honor the two-time Olympic gold medalist, FIFA Women's World Cup champion, National Soccer Hall of Fame inductee, and recipient of the Muhammad Ali Sports Humanitarian ESPN Award Lauren Holiday. It spotlights players who exemplify dedication and commitment to giving back in service to their local communities.
Since arriving in Utah, Nagai has made an immediate impact within the community, engaging and giving back to the vibrant Asian American population working closely with the Asian Association of Utah. The Japanese born midfielder has prioritized using her platform to inspire young athletes, giving them someone to see themselves within. Nagai has dedicated time to hands-on service like her work with the Tony Finau Foundation, joining fellow URFC and RSL players in reading to elementary students at Finau's literacy center. Her involvement reflects a broader commitment to community-building through soccer, whether participating in outreach events, supporting local development initiatives, or helping create inclusive spaces where education and sport intersect to uplift families within Utah and inspire the next generation.
Of the 16 Club nominees, one will be announced as the winner as part of the 2026 NWSL Awards, presented by AT&T, during Championship weekend. At that time, Nationwide will make a $50,000 donation to the charitable organization of the winner's choice.
"It is an honor each year to showcase a group of women who are dedicated to impacting the game and the communities which they are connected to," said Lauren Holiday. "They continue to redefine the standards on athletes using their platforms to give back and see change."
The winner will be determined by a panel of judges that will include Lauren Holiday, NWSL Commissioner Jessica Berman, and representatives from Nationwide, NWSLPA, and Media Association.
"I'm incredibly honored to be nominated for this award. One of my biggest goals coming into this year was to get out into the community more so being recognized for that is really special," Said Nagai. "It's really exciting to be a part of what the Asian Association of Utah does, I think representation is really important so being able to get out there and help in any way I can has been a big goal of mine," she added.
Fans are invited to show support for their favorite nominee through the Fan Impact Challenge. The competition will be hosted on nwslsoccer.com from August 14-29. The nominee with the
most fan engagement will be announced as the winner of the Fan Impact Challenge and the charitable organization of that player's choice will receive an additional $10,000 donation from Nationwide.
For the second year, an enhancement to the Fan Impact Challenge is a sweepstakes where one randomly selected fan, among those who voted for the winning nominee, will receive a jersey from the team of their choosing.
Over the course of the season, each club will recognize its nominee and local community partner during a match. To honor their impact, a $5,000 donation will be made to the chosen nonprofit organization in each market.
National Women's Soccer League Stories from April 28, 2026
- San Diego Wave FC Defender Nya Harrion Nominated for 2026 Lauren Holiday Impact Award, Presented by Nationwide - San Diego Wave FC
- Courage Face Boston Legacy in First Meeting with the Expansion Club - North Carolina Courage
- Washington Spirit Names Leicy Santos Club's Nominee for Lauren Holiday Impact Award - Washington Spirit
- Defender Tierna Davidson Nominated by Gotham FC for 2026 Lauren Holiday Impact Award - NJ/NY Gotham FC
- Seattle Reign FC Announces Cassie Miller as Nominee for 2026 Lauren Holiday Impact Award, Presented by Nationwide - Seattle Reign FC
- Aria Nagai's Impact Beyond the Pitch: URFC's 2026 Lauren Holiday Impact Award Nominee - Utah Royals FC
- Bella Bixby Named Portland Thorns Nominee for 2026 Lauren Holiday Impact Award - Portland Thorns FC
- Fauzia Najjemba Annouced as Lauren Holiday Impact Award Nominee - Boston Legacy FC
- Houston Dash Nominate Midfielder Kiki Van Zanten for the Lauren Holiday Impact Award, Presented by Nationwide - Houston Dash
- Chicago Stars FC Names Katie Atkinson Nominee for 2026 Lauren Holiday Impact Award, Presented by Nationwide - Chicago Stars FC
- Bay FC Promotes Bernard Gutmann to President and Chief Financial Officer - Bay FC
- Jordyn Bloomer Is Racing Louisville's 2026 Lauren Holiday Impact Award Nominee - Racing Louisville FC
- Houston Dash Sign USL Super League Player of the Year Emina Ekić - Houston Dash
- Last Week around the Leagues - OSC Original by Fran Stuchbury
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