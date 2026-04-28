Aria Nagai's Impact Beyond the Pitch: URFC's 2026 Lauren Holiday Impact Award Nominee

Published on April 28, 2026 under National Women's Soccer League (NWSL)

Utah Royals FC News Release







HERRIMAN, UT - Utah Royals FC announced today Aria Nagai as its nominee for the 2026 Lauren Holiday Impact Award, presented by Nationwide, recognizing an NWSL player for outstanding service and character off the pitch. All 16 nominees were announced by the league today.

The Lauren Holiday Impact Award, presented by Nationwide, was introduced in 2024 to honor the two-time Olympic gold medalist, FIFA Women's World Cup champion, National Soccer Hall of Fame inductee, and recipient of the Muhammad Ali Sports Humanitarian ESPN Award Lauren Holiday. It spotlights players who exemplify dedication and commitment to giving back in service to their local communities.

Since arriving in Utah, Nagai has made an immediate impact within the community, engaging and giving back to the vibrant Asian American population working closely with the Asian Association of Utah. The Japanese born midfielder has prioritized using her platform to inspire young athletes, giving them someone to see themselves within. Nagai has dedicated time to hands-on service like her work with the Tony Finau Foundation, joining fellow URFC and RSL players in reading to elementary students at Finau's literacy center. Her involvement reflects a broader commitment to community-building through soccer, whether participating in outreach events, supporting local development initiatives, or helping create inclusive spaces where education and sport intersect to uplift families within Utah and inspire the next generation.

Of the 16 Club nominees, one will be announced as the winner as part of the 2026 NWSL Awards, presented by AT&T, during Championship weekend. At that time, Nationwide will make a $50,000 donation to the charitable organization of the winner's choice.

"It is an honor each year to showcase a group of women who are dedicated to impacting the game and the communities which they are connected to," said Lauren Holiday. "They continue to redefine the standards on athletes using their platforms to give back and see change."

The winner will be determined by a panel of judges that will include Lauren Holiday, NWSL Commissioner Jessica Berman, and representatives from Nationwide, NWSLPA, and Media Association.

"I'm incredibly honored to be nominated for this award. One of my biggest goals coming into this year was to get out into the community more so being recognized for that is really special," Said Nagai. "It's really exciting to be a part of what the Asian Association of Utah does, I think representation is really important so being able to get out there and help in any way I can has been a big goal of mine," she added.

Fans are invited to show support for their favorite nominee through the Fan Impact Challenge. The competition will be hosted on nwslsoccer.com from August 14-29. The nominee with the

most fan engagement will be announced as the winner of the Fan Impact Challenge and the charitable organization of that player's choice will receive an additional $10,000 donation from Nationwide.

For the second year, an enhancement to the Fan Impact Challenge is a sweepstakes where one randomly selected fan, among those who voted for the winning nominee, will receive a jersey from the team of their choosing.

Over the course of the season, each club will recognize its nominee and local community partner during a match. To honor their impact, a $5,000 donation will be made to the chosen nonprofit organization in each market.







National Women's Soccer League Stories from April 28, 2026

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