Player Spotlight: Cronin, Muira, and Lacasse Make History in Seattle

Published on April 27, 2026 under National Women's Soccer League (NWSL)

Utah Royals FC News Release







Utah Royals FC returned from a two-week international break in dominant fashion, defeating Seattle Reign FC 3-0 at Lumen Field to extend their unbeaten streak to four matches. Goals from Royals' captain Paige Cronin, Japanese international Narumi Miura, and forward Cloé Lacasse-all in the first half-secured Utah's first away win against Seattle since 2019 and marked the largest away victory in club history.

Cronin Makes History Early

Marking her first start this season after recovering from a rib injury, Royals captain Paige Cronin wasted no time making an impact. Just 50 seconds into the match, Cronin received a pass from Mina Tanaka on the right side and fired a shot into the upper-left corner, giving Utah an immediate 1-0 lead.

The goal marked Cronin's first of the 2026 season and the fastest in club history, surpassing Cloé Lacasse's early strike in 2024. It was also the first goal scored by Royals within the opening minute of play, and ranks among the fastest in NWSL history.

Narumi Miura Lengthens Lead

Building on the early momentum from Cronin's opener, URFC struck again just minutes later to take control of the match. In the 7th minute, a Royals corner created a scramble in the box before defender Kaleigh Reihl collected the ball near the top of the 18' and slipped a pass to Narumi Miura, who converted the opportunity with a right-footed shot into the net to double Utah's lead.

Making her first start of the season after a preseason injury, the Japanese midfielder made an immediate impact. Her goal marked her first of the 2026 campaign and her first for the club, while also securing a historic moment-the first time the Royals have scored twice within the opening 10 minutes of a match.

The Japanese midfielder is getting her first start for the Royals after suffering from an injury in the final preseason match in March. The goal marks Miura's first of the 2026 and her first goal for the Royals. The goal also marks the first time in club history to score two goals in the first 10 minutes.

Lacasse Seals First Half

With Utah Royals FC already in control, Cloé Lacasse put the match firmly out of reach just before halftime. In the 42nd minute, Spanish midfielder Ana Tejada found Lacasse making a well-time run, and the forward calmly slotted a left-footed finish past the keeper to extend Utah's lead to 3-0.

Fresh off international duty, where she recorded an assist for Canada, Lacasse continued her strong run of form. After creating a season-high number of chances in a recent match against the Chicago Stars, her goal was a deserved reward and further proof of her growing impact in Utah's attack.

Looking Ahead

With the result, Utah moves into third place in the NWSL standings while also securing the largest away win in club history.

URFC will look to carry forward that momentum on the road against Angel City FC at BMO Stadium next Saturday, May 2 (6:45 p.m. MT kickoff) before returning home to host the Houston Dash at American First Field on Wednesday, May 6 (8:00 p.m. MT kickoff). Tickets are available to purchase at https://www.rsl.com/utahroyals/tickets/.







National Women's Soccer League Stories from April 27, 2026

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