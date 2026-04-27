Washington Spirit to Hold Second Annual Open Training on June 21

Published on April 27, 2026 under National Women's Soccer League (NWSL)

Washington Spirit News Release







Washington, D.C. - The Washington Spirit will host its second annual Open Training Fan Event on Sunday, June 21 on the campus of George Mason University in Fairfax, Va. The event, held during the NWSL's June break and during the World Cup, is free to attend and will feature a unique opportunity to watch the Spirit train up-close with tons of fun, family-friendly activations to celebrate Father's Day.

This year's Open Training festivities will begin at 3:00 p.m. with training beginning at 4:00 p.m. at George Mason Stadium. Members will have first access to tickets on May 11 before access to the general public opens on May 18.

Last year's event saw over 3,000 fans attend for one of the only times to see the Spirit during the NWSL Summer Break. The elevated training session will feature live play-by-play commentary, a meet and greet with PK, Father's Day fun, tons of tailgate-like games, giveaways, face painters, temporary tattoos, chances to get autographs and photographs, and more.

With global interest in soccer surging for the World Cup, Spirit Open Training is the DMV's chance to elite world-class soccer for free during the summer of soccer. Both of the World Cup matches (Belgium vs. Iran, Uruguay vs. Cape Verde) being played during the Open Training will be shown at the event.

The Spirit have two more home matches before the June break, this Wednesday, April 29 against Racing Louisville and Saturday, May 30 against Seattle Reign FC. Tickets are available.







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