Washington Spirit to Hold Second Annual Open Training on June 21
Published on April 27, 2026 under National Women's Soccer League (NWSL)
Washington Spirit News Release
Washington, D.C. - The Washington Spirit will host its second annual Open Training Fan Event on Sunday, June 21 on the campus of George Mason University in Fairfax, Va. The event, held during the NWSL's June break and during the World Cup, is free to attend and will feature a unique opportunity to watch the Spirit train up-close with tons of fun, family-friendly activations to celebrate Father's Day.
This year's Open Training festivities will begin at 3:00 p.m. with training beginning at 4:00 p.m. at George Mason Stadium. Members will have first access to tickets on May 11 before access to the general public opens on May 18.
Last year's event saw over 3,000 fans attend for one of the only times to see the Spirit during the NWSL Summer Break. The elevated training session will feature live play-by-play commentary, a meet and greet with PK, Father's Day fun, tons of tailgate-like games, giveaways, face painters, temporary tattoos, chances to get autographs and photographs, and more.
With global interest in soccer surging for the World Cup, Spirit Open Training is the DMV's chance to elite world-class soccer for free during the summer of soccer. Both of the World Cup matches (Belgium vs. Iran, Uruguay vs. Cape Verde) being played during the Open Training will be shown at the event.
The Spirit have two more home matches before the June break, this Wednesday, April 29 against Racing Louisville and Saturday, May 30 against Seattle Reign FC. Tickets are available.
National Women's Soccer League Stories from April 27, 2026
- San Diego Wave FC Announce Details for Kids Night at Snapdragon Stadium - San Diego Wave FC
- Player Spotlight: Cronin, Muira, and Lacasse Make History in Seattle - Utah Royals FC
- Gotham FC Surpasses Club High with 16,000 Queens Classic Tickets Out - NJ/NY Gotham FC
- San Diego Wave FC Signs Defender Kristen McNabb to Contract Extension - San Diego Wave FC
- Washington Spirit to Hold Second Annual Open Training on June 21 - Washington Spirit
- Gray Media and RAJ Sports Announce Groundbreaking New Sports Network, Rose City SportsNet™ - Portland Thorns FC
- Reign FC Falls 3-0 to Utah in Seattle Opener on Sunday Evening - Seattle Reign FC
- Royals Make History in Dominant 3-0 Road Victory over Seattle - Utah Royals FC
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Washington Spirit Stories
- Washington Spirit to Hold Second Annual Open Training on June 21
- Washington Spirit Dominates Kansas City Current in 4-0 Win in Front of Sold-out Audi Field
- Washington Spirit Sells out Second Match of Season with 19,215 at Audi Field
- Washington Spirit Ready to Host Kansas City Current in Battle of Last Season's Top Two Teams
- Washington Spirit and Defender Kate Wiesner Agree to New Contract