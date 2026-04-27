Gotham FC Surpasses Club High with 16,000 Queens Classic Tickets Out

Published on April 27, 2026 under National Women's Soccer League (NWSL)

NJ/NY Gotham FC News Release







JERSEY CITY, N.J. - Gotham FC announced Monday that it has hit a new club milestone with more than 16,000 tickets distributed for The Queens Classic at Citi Field, presented by CarMax, just one month after going on sale.

The new mark puts Gotham FC on track to surpass its current club attendance record - 15,569 for the 2024 NWSL quarterfinals at Sports Illustrated Stadium - and brings into view the New York City record for attendance at a women's sports event. The 2023 U.S. Open final at Arthur Ashe Stadium had 28,143 fans in attendance for Coco Gauff's first major title win.

Kickoff for the nationally televised rematch of the 2025 NWSL Championship is set for 8 p.m. ET, with ESPN carrying the broadcast. Gotham FC claimed its second league title in three years in a tense 1-0 victory last fall over the Washington Spirit. July's game will be the first NWSL meeting between the teams since then and is expected to feature star players including Rose Lavelle, Jaedyn Shaw, and Trinity Rodman.

The Queens Classic at Citi Field, presented by CarMax, is a major moment for Gotham FC and for women's sports in New York City, reflecting the club's growing fan base and the increasing demand for marquee women's sporting events on the city's biggest stages. Not only is it the first women's sporting event at Citi Field - the match comes amid a summer of soccer in the New York region, with MetLife Stadium hosting the men's FIFA World Cup final on Sunday, July 19.

With seating capacity of more than 40,000, great seats are still available. Tickets are on sale at GothamFC.com.







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