Gray Media and RAJ Sports Announce Groundbreaking New Sports Network, Rose City SportsNet™

Published on April 27, 2026 under National Women's Soccer League (NWSL)

Portland Thorns FC News Release







Portland, OR - Gray Media and RAJ Sports today announced the debut of Rose City SportsNet™ (RCSN), a new network based in Portland focused on women's sports.

Beginning April 29, KPDX FOX 12 Plus will officially rebrand as Rose City SportsNet™, establishing a year-round destination for premium live games available free over-the-air, along with studio shows, and original programming rooted in Portland's identity as the Rose City. RCSN will be the official local broadcast home of the Portland Fire (WNBA) and the Portland Thorns (NWSL), reinforcing a sustained commitment to women's sports and to the communities that support them.

"There is undeniable demand for women's sports, and for too long, access hasn't kept pace with that growth," said Lisa Bhathal Merage, Co-Managing Partner of RAJ Sports and Governor of the Portland Fire & Portland Thorns. "Rose City SportsNet is intentionally designed to create a consistent, premium home for these athletes and teams, while setting a new standard for how women's sports can be seen, valued, and experienced."

The launch of RCSN coincides with the Portland Fire's first preseason game on April 29 against the Seattle Storm in the team's return to the WNBA. RCSN will carry the game, along with a select schedule of additional Portland Fire games. Simultaneously, the Portland Thorns match against the San Diego Wave will air on KPTV FOX 12 with a re-broadcast to immediately follow on RCSN following the Fire game.

Rose City SportsNet will produce pre- and post-game shows, Fire Courtside Live, beginning 30 minutes prior to tip-offs for games carried on RCSN. The show will be anchored by KPTV FOX 12 Sports Director Nick Krupke and WNBA veteran Sheri Sam.

"Rose City SportsNet reflects what Portland represents - resilience, creativity, and momentum - and it arrives at a time when women's sports are leading the evolution of athletics," said Corey Hanson, Regional Vice-President and General Manager, KPTV FOX 12. "We're proud to introduce a network that elevates athletes and teams through premium coverage and meaningful community connection."

RCSN is the latest investment from RAJ Sports in Portland, developed in collaboration with Gray Media, and reinforces the city's position as the global epicenter for women's sports. Together, these efforts reflect a long-term commitment to growing the women's game through increased visibility, infrastructure, and year-round fan engagement.

"Rose City SportsNet is a first-of-its-kind step, but more importantly, it's a sustainable one," said Alex Bhathal, Co-Managing Partner of RAJ Sports and Alternate Governor of Portland Fire and Portland Thorns. "There's real demand for women's sports, and this gives us a model that matches that demand with consistent access and long-term value. It's good for our teams, our partners, and the broader Portland community."

April 29's pregame coverage of the Fire will begin at 6:30pm PCT, followed by game tip-off 7pm PCT with Fire Courtside Live at the Half. Games will be followed by Fire Courtside Live Postgame show. For the Thorns, match coverage begins at 7pm on KPTV FOX 12.

Fans can find Rose City SportsNet™ on the same channel position currently home to KPDX FOX 12 PLUS: over the air on 49.1 and on most local cable systems, 13 or 713 (or one click up from KPTV, FOX12 Oregon).







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