Portland Thorns Announce Radio Talent for 2026 Season

Published on April 23, 2026 under National Women's Soccer League (NWSL)

Portland Thorns FC News Release







PORTLAND, Ore. - The Portland Thorns announced today that Lily Crane and Angela Harrison will lead as the main radio broadcasters for the 2026 season. Crane joins as the play-by-play announcer alongside Harrison who will serve as the color analyst. The Thorns had previously announced that Audacy would serve as the exclusive radio rights holder, with all Thorns matches airing on KNKR-2 (KNRK-HD2) and 10 future select games also simulcast on 910 ESPN Portland (KMTT-AM).

"Having a dedicated radio broadcast partner is a powerful extension of the Portland Thorns experience - it brings our club closer to our fans, meets them wherever they are, and deepens the connection to every moment on and off the pitch," said Matt Radmanovich, VP of Communications. "Audacy is the perfect partner to help us do that and we're especially proud to have an all-women broadcast booth representing the Thorns and this community. Lily and Angela bring incredible knowledge, authenticity, and perspective to the game, and we're excited for them to connect with our fans through compelling, insightful storytelling all season long."

Crane has spent the last two years as the voice of Oregon Ducks women's soccer on KWVA 88.1 FM and Big Ten Plus, becoming the first woman in KWVA Sports history to serve as the primary voice of a team. Since graduating from the University of Oregon Journalism School of Communications, she has also called games for Western Oregon University Athletics and Linn-Benton Community College Athletics.

Angela Harrison has been involved in soccer for 40 years and has deep ties to Rose City soccer. An All-American, record-setting goalkeeper at the University of Portland, she worked as a youth soccer coach and administrator for several clubs in the area before getting her first opportunity to color commentate in 2008 for UP. She was also one of the Thorns' radio commentators alongside Ann Schatz during the inaugural 2013 season. Following a short stint as an assistant coach for UP Women's Soccer, she returned to the broadcast booth for the Pilots, working as their color analyst since 2019.

The Thorns return to NWSL action this Sunday, April 26 at Angel City FC, with kickoff at BMO Stadium scheduled for 3 pm PT. The match will be available to watch on ESPN2 and on the radio with Crane and Harrison at KNKR-2 (KNKR-HD2).

Fans interested in purchasing Thorns tickets for the 2026 NWSL season are encouraged to call the ticket office at 503-509-5555, email ticketsales@thorns.com or visit thorns.com/tickets for more information. To view the full 2026 Portland Thorns schedule, visit thorns.com/schedule.







National Women's Soccer League Stories from April 23, 2026

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.