Angel City FC Brings Back Immigrant City Football Club Campaign for Second Year

Published on April 23, 2026 under National Women's Soccer League (NWSL)

Angel City FC News Release







LOS ANGELES - Angel City Football Club (ACFC) today announced the evolution of its powerful "Immigrant City Football Club" campaign, reaffirming its commitment to inclusion, unity, and the diverse communities that define Los Angeles. The initiative honors the cultural richness of Los Angeles and sends a clear message: the city belongs to all who call it home, and the game of football belongs to everyone who loves it.

At the heart of the campaign are a limited-edition t-shirt and hat featuring the phrase "Los Angeles is for Everyone," displayed on the back in 13 of the most-represented languages across LA, in the club's signature Sol Rosa hue, expanding on the 2025 version with the same phrase in English and Spanish. Languages include English, Spanish, Mandarin, Tagalog, Vietnamese, Korean, Armenian, Farsi, Arabic, Japanese, Hebrew, Yoruba (native language of Nigeria, Benin, and Togo), and Zapotec (representing one of the city's largest indigenous migrant communities from Oaxaca, Mexico).

The "Immigrant City Football Club" t-shirt and hat are available today online, while supplies last, at www.angelcity.com/store and at the Angel City Store at BMO Stadium starting May 2nd at ACFC's Asian American Native Hawaiian Pacific Islander (AANHPI) heritage match.

All net proceeds from Immigrant City merchandise sales will benefit the International Institute of Los Angeles (IILA), a nonprofit dedicated to empowering immigrants and refugees by providing essential services, including immigration legal assistance, refugee resettlement support, and the practical resources needed to build stable, thriving new lives.

This campaign builds on the impact of the original "Immigrant City Football Club" initiative and its beloved t-shirt, which was first distributed at ACFC's June 14, 2025, home match to show solidarity with Los Angeles' immigrant communities facing unsafe conditions and uncertainty across the city.

"Los Angeles is one of the most diverse cities in the world, and that diversity is our strength," said ACFC VP of Community Chris Fajardo. "This campaign is about more than a t-shirt. It's about showing up for our community, celebrating our differences, and making it clear that everyone belongs here."

For more information, please visit www.angelcity.com/shop or follow Angel City Football Club on social media.







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