San Diego Wave FC Travel for First-Ever Match against Denver Summit FC

Published on April 23, 2026 under National Women's Soccer League (NWSL)

San Diego Wave FC News Release







SAN DIEGO - San Diego Wave FC will travel to Commerce City, Colo. for a matchup against 2026 expansion side Denver Summit FC on Saturday, April 25 at Dick's Sporting Goods Park. Kickoff is set for 5:45 p.m. PT, with the match broadcast nationally on ION.

San Diego holds a 4-1-0 record and sits in first place in the NWSL standings, currently riding a four-game winning streak for the first time in club history, keeping clean sheets in each of the last two. The Wave have outscored opponents 8-2 during that stretch. Denver enters the match with a 1-1-3 record and sits in ninth place, coming off a strong defensive run that has seen the club record three consecutive shutouts.

Last Time Out:

The Wave enter this weekend's match following a 1-0 victory over Boston Legacy FC on April 3, After a scoreless first half against the Legacy, San Diego broke through in the 63rd minute when Kimmi Ascanio played a through ball into Ludmila, who curled her finish into the far post for the game-winning goal. Goalkeeper Leah Freeman recorded her second consecutive shutout, while the Wave defense held Boston without a shot on target.

Denver enters the match following a 0-0 draw against Seattle Reign FC. The Summit delivered a strong defensive performance, limiting Seattle's attacking opportunities while generating chances of their own. Goalkeeper Abby Smith recorded her third consecutive clean sheet, helping Denver become one of the few expansion teams in league history to open their inaugural season with three straight shutouts.

Players to Watch:

San Diego's attack this season has been helped by midfielder Lia Godfrey whose immediate impact in the first month of her professional career earned her the Rookie of the Month honors. She has scored three goals in three consecutive matches including the game-winning goal in the 87th minute against the Utah Royals FC to secure the team's first win of the season.

Denver's defense has been a standout early in the season, led by goalkeeper Abby Smith who has kept three straight clean sheets, making Denver the first team to record a streak of three clean sheets within its first five all-time regular-season matches. Smith made 20 saves across four games and including against 2025 NWSL Champions Gotham FC to secure Denver their first ever win.

How to Watch:

San Diego Wave FC will face Denver Summit FC at Dick's Sporting Goods Park on Saturday, April 25. Kickoff is set for 5:45 p.m. PT, with the match broadcast live on ION.







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