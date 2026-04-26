San Diego Wave FC Rally from Two Goals Down to Defeat Denver Summit FC, 3-2
Published on April 25, 2026 under National Women's Soccer League (NWSL)
San Diego Wave FC News Release
COMMERCE CITY, Colo. - - San Diego Wave FC rallied from a two-goal deficit to defeat Denver Summit FC on Saturday night at Dick's Sporting Goods Park, extending the Club's winning streak with a dominant second-half performance
Denver opened the scoring in the 16th minute with a goal from Melissa Kössler and Natasha Flint doubled the home club's lead in the 32nd minute.
San Diego responded early in the second half. In the 49th minute, Lia Godfrey and Kimmi Ascanio combined on a give-and-go to help the rookie secure her fourth goal of the season as she calmly finished the ball into the far post to cut the deficit to 2-1.
The Wave continued to build momentum and found the equalizer in the 57th minute. Godfrey drove a corner kick near post, where captain Kennedy Wesley rose above her defender and powered a header into the net to level the match.
San Diego completed the comeback in the 65th minute, when Dudinha beat her defender to the endline before delivering a driven cross across goal. A Denver defender redirected the ball into the net for an own goal, giving the Wave the Club-record win streak to five.
Next on the schedule: San Diego will travel to play Portland Thorns for a midweek match on Wednesday, April 29 at Providence Park. The match will kick off at 7:00 p.m. PT and be broadcast nationally on CBS Sports Network.
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Notes:
San Diego secured its first-ever regular season win following a deficit at halftime (0-23-6).
Midfielder Lia Godfrey scored her fourth goal of 2026, setting a Club record for most goals scored by a rookie.
Defender Kennedy Wesley scored her first goal of the 2026 season.
Godfrey recorded her first professional assist, becoming the first San Diego rookie to record one goal and one assist in a match.
Midfielder Kimmi Ascanio recorded her second assist of the season.
Midfielder Kenza Dali made her 32nd straight appearance for San Diego, setting a new Club record.
Forward Trinity Byars made her season debut in tonight's match. Box Score:
Denver Summit FC 2:3 San Diego Wave FC
Scoring Summary:
DEN - Kössler (1) Ryan (1) 16'
DEN - Flint (1) 32'
SD - Godfrey (4) (Ascanio, 2) 49'
SD - Wesley (1) (Godfrey, 1) 57'
SD - C. Pickett (Own Goal) 65'
DEN - Gaetino (Caution) 90+2'
Misconduct Summary:
DEN - Oke (Caution) 55'
DEN - Kurtz (Caution) 59'
SD - Morroni (Caution) 88'
DEN - Gaetino (Caution) 90+2'
SD - Dali (Caution) 90+3'
San Diego Wave FC: GK Freeman, D Morroni, D McNabb, D Wesley ©, D Van Zanten (K. Pickett 76'), M Fazer (Barcenas 58'), M Dali, M Godfrey (Fusco 90+1'), F Ascanio, F Ludmila (Portilho 76'), F Dudinha (Byars 90+1')
Subs not used: GK Agudelo, D Harrison, D Arias, M Wyanalda
Denver Summit FC: GK Smith, D Reid (Gaetino 72'), D Kurtz, D Sonis ©, D C. Pickett, M Lynch (Regan 72'), M Sheehan, M Flint, F Ryan, F Oke (McCormack 60'), F Kössler (Thomas 72')
Subs not used: GK Peyraud-Magnin, D Means, F Brazier, F Yumamoto, F Garcia
Stats Summary: DEN / SD
Shots: 9 / 8
Shots on Target: 4 / 4
Saves: 2 / 1
Corners: 2 / 4
Fouls: 12 / 9
Offsides: 0 / 3
Possession: 44% / 56%
Attendance: 16,932
Images from this story
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San Diego Wave FC on game night
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