Denver Summit FC Celebrates First Sellout

Published on April 25, 2026 under National Women's Soccer League (NWSL)

Denver Summit FC News Release







DENVER, Colo. - Denver Summit FC announced that tonight's match against San Diego Wave FC at DICK'S Sporting Goods Park has officially sold out, marking a major milestone for the club.

"We are excited to celebrate a new milestone for our club with our first sellout," said Denver Summit FC President Jen Millet. "To see this level of support from our fans means everything to our players, our staff, and everyone who has built Denver Summit FC. "We hope this is the first of many sellouts as we continue to grow with our fans and community."

Summit FC will celebrate Colorado's 150th anniversary and the city's rich sports culture tonight with Denver Unite Night. Bringing together the Avalanche, Broncos, Nuggets, Rapids, and Rockies, the match will feature appearances from mascots representing all five teams. With gates opening at 5:30 p.m., the first 5,000 fans in attendance will receive an exclusive Denver Unite scarf showcasing the logos of each of Denver's major professional sports teams.

At halftime, fans will be treated to a live Q&A with U.S. Women's National Team Head Coach Emma Hayes, who recently led her team to victory in a friendly over Japan in Commerce City on April 17.

Following the match, fans can enjoy a special drone show- Stories in the Sky, a signature initiative of the America 250 - Colorado 150 Commission. The series is supported by Chevron, Tallgrass, UCHealth, and the Colorado Lottery, in partnership with the Colorado Tourism Office.

For those unable to attend, the match will be available to watch locally on The Spot Denver 3 or nationally on ION.







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