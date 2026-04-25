Seattle Reign FC Goalkeeper Cassie Miller Returns to Active Roster from Season-Ending Injury List
Published on April 25, 2026 under National Women's Soccer League (NWSL)
Seattle Reign FC News Release
RENTON, WASH. - Seattle Reign FC today announced that goalkeeper Cassie Miller has been elevated from the season-ending injury (SEI) list after recovering from a leg injury sustained during training in May 2025. Miller was initially placed on the 45-day injury list before being moved to the SEI list at the conclusion of the 2025 NWSL season. She was last available for selection on May 2, 2025.
Despite missing the majority of the 2025 season, Miller made a significant impact off the field. She was named the club's nominee for the 2025 Lauren Holiday Impact Award for her work with the Nick of Time Foundation, an organization dedicated to raising awareness of sudden cardiac arrest and promoting life-saving education and training. The cause is deeply personal to Miller, who underwent open-heart surgery at two years old and an additional procedure during her college career.
Miller has started all 31 matches she has played in the NWSL, recording 11 clean sheets and 81 saves. Over her NWSL career, she has featured for Chicago Stars FC, Kansas City Current and Gotham FC before being acquired by Reign FC in December 2024.
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