Reiten Set for Debut, Davidson to Make First Start vs. Bay FC

Published on April 25, 2026 under National Women's Soccer League (NWSL)

NJ/NY Gotham FC News Release







HARRISON N.J. - New arrival Guro Reiten is set to make her Gotham FC debut, immediately joining coach Juan Carlos Amorós's starting lineup for a 1 p.m. ET showdown with visiting Bay FC at Sports Illustrated Stadium for Girls in Sports Day, presented by Grüns.

The 31-year-old Reiten, who recently signed from Chelsea FC, is one of three lineup changes since Gotham's last time out, a 2-1 defeat to the Kansas City Current on April 4. Club captain Tierna Davidson will start for the first time since returning from a knee injury that kept her out all of last season, and rookie forward Jordynn Dudley makes her second professional start up front.

CBS will carry the national broadcast.

Gotham (1-2-2, 5 points) is looking to snap a four-game winless run, but will need to do so shorthanded. Star defenders Lilly Reale and Emily Sonnett are sidelined this weekend with fresh injuries, while regular starters Bruninha and Mandy Freeman continue their recovery from preseason injuries.

Reiten slots into the starting group as part of a defensive unit that also features Davidson and veterans Jess Carter and Midge Purce. This is Carter's 22nd consecutive start with Gotham since returning to the U.S. as a European champion with the England national team last summer.

Rose Lavelle, Savannah McCaskill and Jaelin Howell start together as a midfield trio for the fifth time this season. Both Howell and McCaskill signed contract extensions during the three-week break in NWSL play, while Lavelle scored twice over three games in that span with the U.S. Women's National Team.

Up front, Dudley, Esther González and Jaedyn Shaw lead Gotham's front line. The latter two are Gotham's only goal scorers this season, with González's lone goal at Boston standing as the game-winner in the season opener.

Goalkeeper Ann-Katrin Berger anchors a defense that has three clean sheets in five matches. Berger enters the match with 21 shutouts, with the next tying Ashlyn Harris for 11th in league history. The German international has 14 saves this season.

In addition to Bruninha, Freeman, Reale and Sonnett, defender Kayla Duran (SEI-knee) and midfielder Taryn Torres (SEI-knee) are both out for Saturday's game.

Gotham FC lineup vs. Bay FC:30 - Ann-Katrin Berger (GK)23 - Midge Purce27 - Jess Carter15 - Tierna Davidson (c)18 - Guro Reiten7 - Jaelin Howell

16 - Rose Lavelle13 - Savannah McCaskill2 - Jordynn Dudley9 - Esther González10 - Jaedyn Shaw

Substitutes: 1 - Shelby Hogan (GK), 20 - Teagan Wy (GK); 11 - Sarah Schupansky, 14 - Talia Sommer, 17 - Mak Whitham, 21 - Sofia Cook, 24 - Andrea Kitahata, 28 - Katie Lampson, 34 - Khyah Harper







National Women's Soccer League Stories from April 25, 2026

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