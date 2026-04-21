Gotham FC Acquires Allocation Money from Portland Thorns FC
Published on April 21, 2026 under National Women's Soccer League (NWSL)
NJ/NY Gotham FC News Release
JERSEY CITY, N.J. - Gotham FC has acquired $15,000 in allocation money from Portland Thorns FC in exchange for a 2026 international roster spot, the club announced Tuesday.
Gotham FC returns to play following the international break on April 25, hosting Bay FC at Sports Illustrated Stadium for the club's Girls in Sports Day, presented by Gruns. Kickoff is set for 1 p.m. ET, with national coverage on CBS.
Check out the NJ/NY Gotham FC Statistics
National Women's Soccer League Stories from April 21, 2026
- Angel City FC and Easterseals Southern California Team up to Redefine Matchday Accessibility and Disability Inclusion for All Fans - Angel City FC
- Gotham FC Acquires Allocation Money from Portland Thorns FC - NJ/NY Gotham FC
- Seattle Reign FC Captain Jess Fishlock to Retire at End of 2026 NWSL Season - Seattle Reign FC
- Portland Thorns Acquire 2026 International Roster Spot from Gotham FC - Portland Thorns FC
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