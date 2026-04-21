Gotham FC Acquires Allocation Money from Portland Thorns FC

Published on April 21, 2026 under National Women's Soccer League (NWSL)

NJ/NY Gotham FC News Release







JERSEY CITY, N.J. - Gotham FC has acquired $15,000 in allocation money from Portland Thorns FC in exchange for a 2026 international roster spot, the club announced Tuesday.

Gotham FC returns to play following the international break on April 25, hosting Bay FC at Sports Illustrated Stadium for the club's Girls in Sports Day, presented by Gruns. Kickoff is set for 1 p.m. ET, with national coverage on CBS.







National Women's Soccer League Stories from April 21, 2026

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