NWSL Awards Expansion Franchise, 18th Club to Columbus

Published on April 21, 2026 under National Women's Soccer League (NWSL)

Columbus News Release







COLUMBUS - The National Women's Soccer League announced today that it has awarded Columbus, Ohio the league's 18th franchise. The club, set to begin play in 2028, will be owned by Haslam Sports Group (HSG), Nationwide and Drs. Christine and Pete Edwards.

Media assets, courtesy of Haslam Sports Group: NWSL Columbus 2028 logos, press conference photos and ScottsMiracle-Gro Field photos can be found HERE.

The successful NWSL Columbus 2028 movement reflects the group's long-term commitment to elevating and uniting Central Ohio and beyond through the power of sport. As stewards of sports teams that are community assets, the leaders share a collective mission to consistently compete for championships on the pitch; deliver memorable experiences to fans throughout the year; and further advance the city, region and state through sports, including an emphasis on promoting education and youth soccer.

"As the NWSL continues its rapid growth, expanding to Columbus is a natural next step. This is a city with a rich soccer tradition, a proven track record of support at the highest level, and an ownership group making meaningful, long-term investments in women's sports," said NWSL Commissioner Jessica Berman. "We're excited to bring the world's most competitive women's soccer league to Columbus and to see this community embrace the game in a new way."

"Our family is thrilled to help bring an NWSL team to Columbus and further invest in Ohio, with the honor of bringing the 18th team into the league," said Haslam Sports Group Managing Partner Whitney Haslam Johnson. "We believe in the power of women's sports and are humbled to be part of the number one women's soccer league in the world. Sports are one of today's greatest unifiers and are incredible for their communities. The NWSL will have a significant impact on Columbus within and beyond sports, now and for future generations."

"Today's announcement is about inspiring young athletes across Central Ohio, elevating women's professional sports and reminding the world that Columbus is a first-class sports city," said Kirt Walker, Nationwide Chief Executive Officer. "As Nationwide marks 100 years, this is a powerful way to celebrate our milestone with the community that has been our home from the very beginning."

"Columbus is very important to our family. For over 30 years, we've supported the Columbus Crew and MLS. We've seen how a men's professional soccer team has brought people together and created a positive impact in our community. It's truly special to now welcome an NWSL club and the incredible women athletes who will also uplift our city on and off the pitch," said Dr. Christine Edwards. "We're very excited to partner with Haslam Sports Group and Nationwide for NWSL Columbus 2028, and we can't wait to share even more memorable moments with fans, especially during the Club's first game at ScottsMiracle-Gro Field."

Collectively, the NWSL Columbus 2028 partnership group possesses approximately 100 years of significant leadership, investment and operating experience in the sports industry.

Haslam Sports Group's portfolio now encompasses operating rights of NWSL Columbus 2028, ownership of the Cleveland Browns, operating rights to Major League Soccer's Columbus Crew and co-ownership of the Milwaukee Bucks, as well as investments in HSG Ventures, HSG Facilities, the WNBA and other entities. After acquiring the Crew in 2019, HSG realized its vision to create world-class soccer facilities for its fans, athletes and staff in Columbus, as well as attract major events that drive an economic impact for the region, with the completion of ScottsMiracle-Gro Field and the OhioHealth Performance Center in 2021.

Nationwide, which on April 14 celebrated 100 years of business, has been an official partner of the Columbus Crew since 2020 and a national partner of the NWSL since 2021, including the establishment of the Lauren Holiday Impact Award in 2024 that annually recognizes a player who exemplifies exceptional service, leadership and character in their community. The Columbus-based Fortune 100 company has been active in the sports industry for nearly 50 years with its support of the NWSL, MLS, NFL, NHL and Memorial Tournament, along with other teams and leagues.

The Edwards have been a fabric of the Columbus Crew since MLS' first franchise launched in 1996, with Dr. Pete Edwards serving as the team physician from its first season until the family became investors in the Club in 2019. The family - which played an integral role in the "Save the Crew" movement that kept the Black & Gold in its rightful home - is deeply committed to the development of Central Ohio, including serving on numerous boards and committees that have strengthened Downtown Columbus and given back to the local community in meaningful ways.

Columbus NWSL 2028 - the interim club reference until an official team name, colors and crest are selected with the input of passionate fans across Ohio - will compete at ScottsMiracle-Gro Field. Since its debut in July 2021, the first-class venue has hosted multiple marquee sporting events and been home to the Columbus Crew, who have won the 2020 and 2023 MLS Cup, Leagues Cup 2024 and 2021 Camepones Cup on their own soil since HSG acquired operating rights to the club in 2019.

The Columbus NWSL partnership group has already conducted extensive planning and design work to construct a premier training center in Columbus that will open ahead of the 2028 campaign. The facility will be strategically designed to maximize elite women athletes' preparations on and off the pitch and provide a performance atmosphere that rivals top men's and women's clubs throughout the sport, while laying the foundation for a long-term player pathway for youth athlete development.

The U.S. Women's National Team has hosted 13 matches in Columbus, possessing an impressive 10-1-2 record. The USWNT is a perfect 3-0-0 at ScottsMiracle-Gro Field, including a thrilling victory against Canada via penalty shootout (2-2, 5-4) to claim the 2024 SheBelieves Cup. The city also welcomed the 2003 FIFA Women's World Cup.

Under the leadership of HSG and the Edwards family and the support of Nationwide, the Columbus Crew have solidified their reputation as one of MLS' top clubs on and off the pitch. The Columbus NWSL 2028 partnership group shares the same immediate and long-term commitment to excellence in all facets of the organization, including meaningful investment in player care, growth and facilities; fan engagement and business operations; and community impact.

The Crew rank in MLS' top tier for points (183, fourth), goals (204, second), goal differential (+55, third), and home wins (31, tied for second), dating back to their 2023 league title. In 2023-2024, the Club became the first MLS side to reach three major tournament finals in nine months when they lifted two trophies (2023 MLS Cup and Leagues Cup 2024) and competed in the 2024 Concacaf Champions Cup Final, the franchise's first appearance in the tournament's championship match.

Additionally, the Black & Gold stand among MLS' best in all major business and revenue categories, including consistently setting club records for ticket sales and corporate partnerships over the past four years. In 2024 and 2025, Columbus reached its season ticket capacity for the first time since the team's and league's 1996 debut season, highlighted by a stretch of 34 MLS sellouts including the postseason. The Crew have also been honored by their peers with multiple annual accolades over the past two years.

ScottsMiracle-Gro Field, recognized as a prestigious 2022 SportsBusiness Journal Awards: Facility of the Year finalist, has hosted numerous major soccer events during the past five years. The stadium has welcomed international teams and fans during the 2024 MLS-All Star Game, two SheBelieves Cups (2024 and 2026), three U.S. Men's National Team matches, open trainings for Manchester City and Chelsea FC and a Crew friendly against Aston Villa FC, in addition to the 2023 MLS Cup and Leagues Cup 2024 Finals.

Columbus' 2026 Summer of Soccer slate features the NWSL Challenge Cup between the Kansas City Current and Gotham FC on June 26 and an Ecuador-Guatemala senior men's national team friendly on June 7 after being selected earlier this year to host eight soccer matches (six men's, two women's), during the LA28 Olympic Football (Soccer) Tournaments during the Los Angeles 2028 Summer Olympic and Paralympic Games.

Fans can become Columbus NWSL 2028 Founding Members and be the first to select their seats for the Club's and city's historic season by placing a $28 deposit per ticket at www.columbusnwsl2028.com. They will also rally together to celebrate this incredible moment and the Club's arrival to The Heart of American Soccer during the "Columbus NWSL 2028 Community Event" on May 9 at ScottsMiracle-Gro Field. The free event features engaging, family-friendly activities emphasizing a love of the beautiful game and Columbus, highlighted by soccer experiences on the pitch, interactions with notable women athletes and leaders and offerings from a variety of local restaurants and vendors.

QUOTES FROM KEY LOCAL GOVERNMENT STAKEHOLDERS:

"I'm excited and honored that the NWSL has picked Columbus, confirming our emergence as the nation's capital for girls' and women's sports," said Mayor Andrew J. Ginther. "Everyone in our city will benefit from this team, which will create tax revenue and jobs, bring additional global notoriety to our city and show Columbus women and girls that we want them to shine on the biggest stage and under the brightest lights."

"Columbus has the best fans and I'll be among them cheering on the team when they start playing in 2028," said Columbus City Council President Shannon G. Hardin. "My focus until then will be the commitments we made to the residents of Southwest Columbus and our taxpayers."

"Investing in sports is investing in people," said Franklin County Commissioner Erica C. Crawley. "Every fan who travels to Columbus for a match stays in our hotels, eats in our restaurants, and puts money back into our general fund, money we turn around and invest in our residents every single day. But beyond the economic impact, this deal delivers $12 million in guaranteed community investment, at least $1 million every year for 12 years dedicated to early childhood education, support for educators, and getting healthy food into the neighborhoods that need it most."







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