Sazerac Company Joins LouCity, Racing as Cornerstone Partner

Published on April 21, 2026 under National Women's Soccer League (NWSL)

Racing Louisville FC News Release







Louisville City FC and Racing Louisville FC announced today a multi-year partnership with the Sazerac Company, naming the global spirits leader as a Cornerstone Partner and the Official Spirits Partner of both professional soccer clubs.

The partnership underscores Sazerac's deep-rooted commitment to the city of Louisville - where the company is proudly headquartered and maintains its largest presence - while enhancing fan experience at Lynn Family Stadium.

Sazerac's brands are now featured throughout the stadium, including the new Buffalo Trace Bourbon Bar in the premium club as well as concourse locations featuring Wheatley American Vodka, BuzzBallz and Fireball Cinnamon Whisky.

"We're proud to partner with LouCity and Racing Louisville as part of our continued investment into our hometown," said Jake Wenz, President & CEO, Sazerac. "These clubs have built an authentic connection with their fans, and we're excited to share that energy at Lynn Family Stadium. This partnership allows us to celebrate our brands while backing our pro soccer teams."

Sazerac's Cornerstone Partnership with LouCity and Racing includes year-round brand exposure at Lynn Family Stadium, providing high visibility to thousands of guests. As Official Spirits Partner, Sazerac will also engage fans through in-stadium activations, including opportunities to sample products at games.

"This partnership aligns two organizations that take great pride in representing our city," said LouCity and Racing's president, James O'Connor. "We're excited to grow together and continue building something special on and off the pitch."

A partnership between Sazerac and Louisville's pro soccer clubs represents a significant investment in the continued growth of the game. It also further elevates Lynn Family Stadium as a premier destination for sports and entertainment.







National Women's Soccer League Stories from April 21, 2026

Sazerac Company Joins LouCity, Racing as Cornerstone Partner - Racing Louisville FC

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