Racing Drops Tough Road Decision to Reign in Spokane

Published on March 28, 2026 under National Women's Soccer League (NWSL)

Racing Louisville FC News Release







Racing Louisville FC showed flashes Saturday night, particularly in the second half, but not enough to earn its first win of 2026.

Racing, down some key players due to injury, fell 2-1 to Seattle Reign FC at ONE Spokane Stadium in Spokane, Wash.

The result was sparked by two first-half goals from the Reign. Maddie Mercado would strike first 10 minutes in with her second goal in five days, sliding it past Jordyn Bloomer. Nérilia Mondésir followed, doubling the Seattle advantage minutes before halftime.

Louisville, down two goals at the end of the opening period, showed significant improvement going forward in the second frame. The reward was too little, too late, however, as rookie Macy Blackburn scored the visitors' lone goal in the fourth and final minute of second-half stoppage time. It was Blackburn's first goal of her professional career.

"I think, obviously, (I'm) disappointed to not walk away with any points," head coach Bev Yanez said. "... It's difficult going into halftime 2-0 down, speaking in regards to like there's still a full half to play plus. So, to come out, take it up a notch, and put ourselves in the best position possible, we're going to have to climb out of this, and we're going to have to figure out a way ... to do that.

"... I did feel like, at the end of the game, it was a tough conversation for me once the group came in because I did feel like we played well today. ... The result didn't showcase that," Yanez added. "(I) definitely felt like we put ourselves in position to take points, and obviously, I know that the pressure is on to take points. We're fully aware of that."

While the result tells one story, the statistics bear another. Louisville edged the hosts in numerous important offensive statistical categories Saturday: expected goals (1.33 to 0.83), shots (19-6) and touches in the opposition's box (30-9). The Reign's six shots were its fewest in a game this year so far.

After not challenging Seattle goalkeeper Claudia Dickey once in the opening 45 minutes, Louisville, led in part by its substitutions, outshot the hosts by eight across the final period. Rachel Hill, who made her club debut, alongside Blackburn, the goal-scorer, combined for half of the club's shots on target after coming off the bench.

"I thought the subs did a really good job coming off the bench ... keeping the same energy that the starters had, which was really great for the game," said Blackburn. "Obviously, Bev (Yanez) and Mitch (Sowerby) just said go up there and do what you can, and got lucky with a goal."

It was the second time in three games to start the season that Racing was statistically more threatening with less of the ball - and still left without a point. If last season taught us anything, though, it's that this group knows how to embrace adversity and find a way through it. That'll be key again as this season features four more games than 2025.

"We're growing each game as we go," said defender Ellie Jean. "We're taking a lot of lessons from each opponent that we play, and we're just kind of trying to build off how we perform each game. (We're) getting better, having a lot of possession. It's just figuring out how we can get goals in the back of the net. ... We have a lot to continue to grow on and learn from, but also, we need to start getting some results."

Louisville, still seeking that first win of 2026, will now close out its two-game away swing next week on Friday night in the Lone Star State when it meets the Houston Dash. Kickoff is slated for 8:30 p.m. ET.

It'll then shift back home following the April international break for an April 24 matchup with the Orlando Pride. For tickets and more information on what will be Girls and Women in Sports Night at Lynn Family Stadium, visit RacingLouFC.com/sports/.

Game Summary: Seattle Reign FC vs. Racing Louisville FC

Date: March 28, 2026

Venue: ONE Spokane Stadium

Kickoff: 6:30 p.m. ET

Weather: 59 degrees, partly cloudy

Scoring

Seattle Reign FC (2, 0, 2)

Racing Louisville FC (0, 1, 1)

Goals:

Seattle Reign FC:

10' Maddie Mercado (Sam Meza)

41' Nérilia Mondésir (Ainsley McCammon)

Racing Louisville FC:

90'+4 Macy Blackburn (Sarah Weber)

Lineups

Seattle Reign FC: 1 - Claudia Dickey; 24 - Madison Curry, 21 - Phoebe McClernon (84' 22 - Ryanne Brown), 14 - Emily Mason, 11 - Sofia Huerta (c), 20 - Sam Meza, 16 - Ainsley McCammon (79' 8 - Angharad James-Turner), 7 - Emeri Adames (69' 17 - Sally Menti), 12 - Holly Ward (69' 13 - Brittany Ratcliffe), 30 - Nérilia Mondésir, 2 - Maddie Mercado

Subs not used: 35 - Neeku Purcell; 10 - Jess Fishlock, 23 - Ruby Hladek, 36 - Sofía Cedeño, 42 - Keeley Dockter

Head Coach: Laura Harvey

Racing Louisville FC: 24 - Jordyn Bloomer; 8 - Courtney Petersen, 26 - Taylor Flint, 5 - Ellie Jean, 2 - Lauren Milliet (c), 10 - Macey Hodge (77' 19 - Avery Ciorbu), 20 - Katie O'Kane, 9 - Kayla Fischer (87' 23 - Macy Blackburn), 6 - Ella Hase (77' 21 - Rachel Hill), 11 - Taylor White (65' 88 - Audrey McKeen), 42 - Sarah Weber

Subs not used: 1 - Maddie Prohaska, 30 - Erynn Floyd; 22 - Natalie Mitchell

Head Coach: Bev Yanez

Stats Summary: Seattle Reign FC / Racing Louisville FC

Shots: 6 / 19

Shots on Goal: 2 / 6

Expected goals: 0.83 / 1.33

Possession: 56.5% / 43.5%

Fouls: 10 / 11

Offside: 1 / 2

Corners: 1 / 2

Discipline Summary

Racing Louisville FC:

63' Macey Hodge (yellow)

Match referee: Gerald Flores







National Women's Soccer League Stories from March 28, 2026

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