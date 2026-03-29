San Diego Wave FC Defeats Chicago Stars FC at Snapdragon Stadium

Published on March 28, 2026 under National Women's Soccer League (NWSL)

San Diego Wave FC News Release









San Diego Wave FC on game night

(San Diego Wave FC) San Diego Wave FC on game night(San Diego Wave FC)

SAN DIEGO - San Diego Wave FC defeated Chicago Stars FC at Snapdragon Stadium on Saturday night, earning their third straight win of the week behind second-half goals from rookie Lia Godfrey and midfielder Mel Barcenas.

Following a scoreless first half, San Diego immediately applied pressure to the visiting side. In the 56th minute, Godfrey scored after receiving a pass from Dudinha in the final third. The rookie calmly slotted the ball into the bottom right corner of the net to give San Diego a 1-0 lead. The goal marked Godfrey's third goal in as many games.

San Diego doubled its lead in the 72nd minute when 18-year-old San Diego native Barcenas scored a highlight-reel goal. Following a pass from Dudinha, Barcenas cut past her defender, beat another defender inside the box, and fired a right-footed shot into the top of the net for her second goal in as many games.

Next on the schedule: The Wave will be traveling to Gillette Stadium to play the Boston Legacy FC for the first-ever matchup. This match will be on Friday, April 3 at 5 p.m. PT. The game will be broadcast live on NWSL +.

Social: Twitter - @sandiegowavefc | Instagram - @sandiegowavefc | Facebook

Notes:

At halftime, San Diego introduced the Club's newest signing Catarina Macario to the fans at Snapdragon Stadium. Assets from the welcome moment can be found here.

Midfielder Lia Godfrey tied a Club record tonight by scoring her third goal in three games in her rookie season, previously set by Jaedyn Shaw in 2022.

Forward Melanie Barcenas scored in tonight's match to secure back-to-back goals. The goal for Barcenas was the 4000th NWSL regular season goal.

Dudinha assisted her third goal of this season, more than any other player in the NWSL. The assist also makes the Brazilian forward the third player in Wave FC history to record two assists in one match and it made for the 300th goal contribution by a Brazilian player in the NWSL.

Goalkeeper Leah Freeman earned her first career shutout.

Barcenas's goal marks the third goal by a substitute, the most of any team in the league this season. Box Score:

San Diego Wave FC 2:0 Chicago Stars FC

Scoring Summary:

SD - Godfrey (3) (Dudinha, 2) 56'

SD - Barcenas (2) (Dudinha, 3) 72'

Misconduct Summary:

Brianna Pinto (Caution) 53'

San Diego Wave FC: GK Freeman, D Morroni (Harrison 86'), D McNabb, D Wesley ©, D Van Zanten (Pickett '70), M Dali, M Fazer, M Ascanio, F Dudinha (Fusco 86'), F Ludmila (Portilho '62), F Godfrey (Barcenas '62)

Subs not used: GK Agudelo, D Arias, M Wyanalda, M Corley

Chicago Stars FC: GK Naeher, D Dellarose, D Staab, D Franklin, D Bike (Nesbeth '60), M Pinto (Hendrich '59), M Hayashi, M Grosso, F Gareis (Johnson '88), F Joseph (Egizii '67), F Chacon (Gomes '60)

Subs not used: GK Atkinson, D Farmer, M Maitane, F Angel

Stats Summary: SD / CHI

Shots: 20/2

Shots on Target: 8/1

Saves: 1/6

Corners: 4/0

Fouls: 10/12

Offsides: 2/2

Possession: 59% / 41%

Attendance: 12,810

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National Women's Soccer League Stories from March 28, 2026

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