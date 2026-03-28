Gotham FC Closes Homestand against Orlando Pride in Semifinal Rematch

Published on March 28, 2026 under National Women's Soccer League (NWSL)

NJ/NY Gotham FC News Release









Gotham FC midfielder Rose Lavelle

(NJ/NY Gotham FC, Credit: George Soares) Gotham FC midfielder Rose Lavelle(NJ/NY Gotham FC, Credit: George Soares)

HARRISON, N.J. - Gotham FC wraps up its three-match homestand Sunday evening, hosting the Orlando Pride in a rematch of the 2025 NWSL Semifinals at Sports Illustrated Stadium.

Kickoff is set for 7 p.m. ET, with Victory+ streaming the match for free. Click here to access the Victory+ Gotham FC portal.

Gotham FC (1-1-1, 4 points) enters Sunday's contest looking to bounce back following a 2-0 loss to expansion side Denver Summit FC on Wednesday night. The defeat marked Gotham's first loss of the 2026 campaign and the first time the club conceded this season after opening the year with back-to-back clean sheets.

Despite the result, Gotham has conceded just two goals through its first three matches and remains one of the league's stronger defensive sides to start the season.

The Orlando Pride (1-1-1, 4 points) arrives in Harrison after earning its first win of the season in emphatic fashion, defeating Chicago Stars FC 3-0 on Wednesday. Forward Barbra Banda continued her strong start to the campaign, scoring her third goal in as many matches, while Jacquie Ovalle recorded a goal and an assist in the victory.

Sunday's match marks the first meeting between Gotham FC and the Pride since the 2025 NWSL Semifinals, when Gotham advanced to the championship match behind a second-half stoppage time goal from Jaedyn Shaw. Gotham secured its second NWSL title in three years the following week.

Gotham holds a 12-9-7 advantage in the all-time regular-season series between the two clubs across all NWSL competitions.

Following Sunday's match, Gotham will recharge ahead of its first road trip since opening weekend, heading to CPKC Stadium on Saturday to face the Kansas City Current in yet another NWSL playoff rematch from last season.

Key Points:

Midfielder Rose Lavelle made her 99th regular-season appearance Wednesday and is one match shy of 100 regular-season matches.

Gotham FC has won its last two matches against the Orlando Pride across all competitions.

Despite Wednesday's defeat, Gotham FC holds the fourth-best defensive record in the NWSL, conceding just two goals through three matches.

Gotham FC has lost just one of its last seven regular-season matches at Sports Illustrated Stadium, posting a 2-1-4 record in that span.

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National Women's Soccer League Stories from March 28, 2026

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