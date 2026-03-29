Chicago Stars FC Falls, 2-0, to San Diego Wave FC
Published on March 28, 2026 under National Women's Soccer League (NWSL)
Chicago Stars FC News Release
SAN DIEGO - Chicago Stars FC (1-3-0) fell 2-0 to San Diego Wave FC (3-1-0) on Saturday night at Snapdragon Stadium.
Match Notes:
Kathrin Hendrich and Nádia Gomes made their season debuts for the Stars, subbing in at the 60th minute. The pair last saw the pitch in the final match of the 2025 season on November 2 against Angel City FC.
Alyssa Naeher recorded a season high of six saves against San Diego.
Brianna Pinto led the Stars with six duals won.
Manaka Hayashi led the squad with eight possessions won.
How it Happened
Naeher protected the net with four saves in the first half to hold the Wave scoreless heading into the break.
The Wave netted two goals in the second half to secure the win. Lia Godfrey found the back of the net in the 56th minute followed by a goal from Melanie Barcenas in the 72nd minute.
Next Match
The Stars will continue their two-game road trip and head to Utah to take on the Royals on Friday, April 3, at 8 p.m. CT at America First Field.
Goals by Half
1 2 F
CHI 0 0 0
SD 0 2 2
Scoring Summary:
CHI:
SD: 56' Lia Godfrey (Dudinha), 72' Melanie Barcenas (Dudinha)
Disciplinary Report
CHI: 53' Brianna Pinto (Yellow Card)
SD:
Lineups
CHI: Alyssa Naeher, Tessa Dellarose, Sam Staab, Bea Franklin, Jenna Bike (Leilanni Nesbeth 60'), Brianna Pinto (Kathrin Hendrich 60'), Manaka Hayashi, Ryan Gareis (Micayla Johnson 87', Julia Grosso, Jameese Joseph (Emma Egizii 68'), Ivonne Chacón (Nádia Gomes 60')
SD: Leah Freeman, Kennedy Wesley, Kimmi Ascanio, Kenza Dali, Kristen McNabb, Mimi Van Zanten (Kiki Pickett 71'), Ludmila (Gabi Portilho 62'), Laurina Fazer, Lia Godfrey (Melanie Barcenas 62'), Perle Morroni (Nya Harrison 87'), Dudinha (Jordan Fusco 87')
-Chicago Stars FC-
National Women's Soccer League Stories from March 28, 2026
- Courage Stumbles as Bay FC Claims 3-1 Win - North Carolina Courage
- Chicago Stars FC Falls, 2-0, to San Diego Wave FC - Chicago Stars FC
- Bay FC Claim 3-1 Win on the Road at North Carolina Courage - Bay FC
- San Diego Wave FC Defeats Chicago Stars FC at Snapdragon Stadium - San Diego Wave FC
- Reign FC Defeats Racing Louisville FC, 2-1, at ONE Spokane Stadium - Seattle Reign FC
- Racing Drops Tough Road Decision to Reign in Spokane - Racing Louisville FC
- Spirit Earns First Clean Sheet of Season, Draws Denver in Front of over 63,000 - Washington Spirit
- Kansas City Current Drops 2-0 Decision at Portland Thorns - Kansas City Current
- Orlando Pride Appoints Mark Wilson as Club's FirstÃÂ¢Ãâ¬ÃâEver Technical Director - Orlando Pride
- Aïssata Traoré Scores Historic First Ever Goal for Boston Legacy against Utah Royals - Boston Legacy FC
- Utah Royals FC Earn First Win of 2026 with 2-1 Victory at Boston - Utah Royals FC
- Gotham FC Closes Homestand against Orlando Pride in Semifinal Rematch - NJ/NY Gotham FC
- Denver Summit FC Match Notes vs. Washington Spirit - Denver Summit FC
- Preview: Chicago Stars FC at San Diego Wave FC - Chicago Stars FC
- The Assist: Orlando Pride at Gotham FC - March 29, 2026 - Orlando Pride
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Chicago Stars FC Stories
- Chicago Stars FC Falls, 2-0, to San Diego Wave FC
- Preview: Chicago Stars FC at San Diego Wave FC
- Chicago Stars FC Fall at Home to Orlando Pride, 0-3
- Preview: Chicago Stars FC vs. Orlando Pride
- Chicago Stars FC Kicks off Home Slate with 2-1 Win over Kansas City Current