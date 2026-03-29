Chicago Stars FC Falls, 2-0, to San Diego Wave FC

Published on March 28, 2026 under National Women's Soccer League (NWSL)

Chicago Stars FC News Release







SAN DIEGO - Chicago Stars FC (1-3-0) fell 2-0 to San Diego Wave FC (3-1-0) on Saturday night at Snapdragon Stadium.

Match Notes:

Kathrin Hendrich and Nádia Gomes made their season debuts for the Stars, subbing in at the 60th minute. The pair last saw the pitch in the final match of the 2025 season on November 2 against Angel City FC.

Alyssa Naeher recorded a season high of six saves against San Diego.

Brianna Pinto led the Stars with six duals won.

Manaka Hayashi led the squad with eight possessions won.

How it Happened

Naeher protected the net with four saves in the first half to hold the Wave scoreless heading into the break.

The Wave netted two goals in the second half to secure the win. Lia Godfrey found the back of the net in the 56th minute followed by a goal from Melanie Barcenas in the 72nd minute.

Next Match

The Stars will continue their two-game road trip and head to Utah to take on the Royals on Friday, April 3, at 8 p.m. CT at America First Field.

Goals by Half

1 2 F

CHI 0 0 0

SD 0 2 2

Scoring Summary:

CHI:

SD: 56' Lia Godfrey (Dudinha), 72' Melanie Barcenas (Dudinha)

Disciplinary Report

CHI: 53' Brianna Pinto (Yellow Card)

SD:

Lineups

CHI: Alyssa Naeher, Tessa Dellarose, Sam Staab, Bea Franklin, Jenna Bike (Leilanni Nesbeth 60'), Brianna Pinto (Kathrin Hendrich 60'), Manaka Hayashi, Ryan Gareis (Micayla Johnson 87', Julia Grosso, Jameese Joseph (Emma Egizii 68'), Ivonne Chacón (Nádia Gomes 60')

SD: Leah Freeman, Kennedy Wesley, Kimmi Ascanio, Kenza Dali, Kristen McNabb, Mimi Van Zanten (Kiki Pickett 71'), Ludmila (Gabi Portilho 62'), Laurina Fazer, Lia Godfrey (Melanie Barcenas 62'), Perle Morroni (Nya Harrison 87'), Dudinha (Jordan Fusco 87')

-Chicago Stars FC-







National Women's Soccer League Stories from March 28, 2026

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.