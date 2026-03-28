Preview: Chicago Stars FC at San Diego Wave FC

Published on March 28, 2026 under National Women's Soccer League (NWSL)

Chicago Stars FC News Release







CHICAGO - Chicago Stars FC (1-2-0, 3 pts) hits the road for a two-match away trip, facing off first with San Diego Wave FC (2-1-0, 6 pts). The Stars will aim to collect their first points on the road, while the Wave look for their third-straight win.

Where to Watch

Stream: ION

Previous Result:

CHI: Chicago dropped points at home to Orlando, 0-3

SD: San Diego beat Portland, 3-1

Storylines

Sjögren at the Helm: After being announced as Chicago's new head coach late last year, Martin Sjögren's first season with the Stars is underway. The Swede arrives in Chicago after more than a decade coaching at various Swedish teams and a stint at the helm of the Norwegian Women's National Team. Sjögren earned his first NWSL win in a 2-1 victory over the reigning NWSL Shield winners, the Kansas City Current on Sunday, March 22. Current assistant coach Anders Jacobson previously joined the Stars in August 2025 as interim head coach ahead of Sjögren's arrival, setting the foundation for what would become the team's identity under the duo.

First of Many: Against the Current, rookie Tessa Dellarose and Chicago newcomer Jordyn Huitema each recorded their first goals with the Stars March 22, while Ryan Gareis notched her first assist with the club. In her first start as a pro, Dellarose gave Chicago a 1-0 lead in the 43rd minute. In the 50th minute of the contest, Gareis connected with Huitema to lead Chicago to a 2-0 lead over Kansas City.

Un-Staab-able: Sam Staab's 75 completed passes March 25 make her the only player to record multiple matches with 75 or more successful passes for the Chicago Stars. Staab also currently leads the league in clearances (23) and leads the team in minutes played (270), total passes (164) and touches (212).

Here's the History: Chicago is 3-5-0 against San Diego dating back to the Waves' inaugural season in 2022.







National Women's Soccer League Stories from March 28, 2026

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