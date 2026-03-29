Bay FC Claim 3-1 Win on the Road at North Carolina Courage

Published on March 28, 2026 under National Women's Soccer League (NWSL)

Bay FC News Release







Cary, NC - Bay FC claimed its second win of 2026 Saturday night, besting the North Carolina Courage 3-1 at First Horizon Stadium. Three goals from three different players in the first half put the club on top heading into the break, and a stellar defensive showing would keep the hosts to just two shots on target for the contest.

"Obviously delighted with the three points today," said Bay FC Head Coach Emma Coates. "Particularly the manner of the performance in the first half and the resilience we showed at the end of the game. Just a really pleasing three points and still lots for us to work on and build on."

Play paused shortly after the opening kickoff as defender Joelle Anderson went down following a collision with a teammate on the pitch. The San Jose native was replaced by Brooklyn Courtnall at the ten-minute mark before play resumed. Following the game, the team confirmed Anderson's injury would be evaluated through the week and was not concussion related.

Bay FC took the lead moments later, scoring its first goal after switching play to the right flank. Forward Alex Pfeiffer drove inside before letting loose a left-footed strike that snuck inside the near post, her second goal in three games to open the season.

The club doubled its advantage ten minutes later in transition. Forward Cristiana Girelli notched her second assist in as many matches with a centered pass to forward Keira Barry, who put it over the line for her first NWSL goal. The club found a third score four minutes later as midfielder Dorian Bailey, in her season debut, headed home a cross for the score. The club's three-score first half marked its first time scoring three goals in a match since its inaugural 2024 campaign.

North Carolina put Bay FC back in its own half coming out of the break. Forward Manaka Matsukubo had an open look at goal three minutes into the second half but sprayed her effort wide. Midfielder Ryan Williams tried her luck moments later from the right as she entered the penalty area but saw her effort sail high of the bar. Matsukubo would get North Carolina on the board in the 66th minute, finishing a cross to the penalty spot from Williams.

It was a milestone night across Bay FC's roster, with multiple players notching career firsts. Collins' assist of Pfeiffer's score marked the first of her professional career, and Barry and defender Anouk Denton's starting nods marked the first of their NWSL careers. Midfielder Claire Hutton's appearance marked her 50th career regular season appearance, and forward Onyeka Gamero's entry to the match as a second-half substitute marked her club and NWSL debut, coming eight months after joining Bay FC from FC Barcelona.

Hutton and Bay FC are back in action from PayPal Park Sunday, April 5 as the Washington Spirit visits the Bay Area. Bay FC will celebrate its Hello Kitty Match, offering an exclusive Hello Kitty ticket bundle available while supplies last at BayFC.com/tickets. Kickoff is set for 2 p.m. PT and the match will broadcast live on ESPN2. Visa is Bay FC's preferred way to pay for tickets.

North Carolina Courage v Bay FC

March 28, 2026

First Horizon Stadium at WakeMed Soccer Park, Cary, N.C.

Kickoff: 4:08 p.m. PT / 7:08 p.m. ET

Weather: 55 degrees, sunny

Attendance: 7,013

Discipline

BAY - Barry (caution) 41'

NC - Ijeh (caution) 45+9'

BAY - Lema (caution) 76'

Scoring Summary

BAY - Pfeiffer (Collins) 20'

BAY - Barry (Girelli) 30'

BAY - Bailey (Pfeiffer) 34'

NC - Matsukubo (Williams) 66'

Goals 1 2 F

North Carolina Courage 0 1 1

Bay FC 3 0 3

Starting Lineups

Bay FC: Silkowitz, Denton (Moreau 79'), Anderson (Courtnall 10'), Cometti, Collins (C), Bebar, Hutton, Bailey (Boade 79'), Barry (Gamero 56'), Girelli, Pfeiffer (Lema 56')

Unused Substitutes: Allen, Hubly, Shepherd, Conti

North Carolina Courage: Sheridan (C), Schmidt (Matsukubo 41'), Williams, Shiagaki (Rauch 89'), Bell, Staude, Wickenhauser (Schlegel 56'), Jackson, Koyama, Sanchez, Ijeh (Betfort 56')

Unused Substitutes: White, Brooks, Thompson, Weatherholt, Vine







National Women's Soccer League Stories from March 28, 2026

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