Orlando Pride Appoints Mark Wilson as Club's First-Ever Technical Director

Published on March 28, 2026 under National Women's Soccer League (NWSL)

Orlando Pride News Release







ORLANDO, Fla. - The Orlando Pride today announced the hiring of Mark Wilson as the club's first-ever technical director, a newly created role designed to strengthen the Pride's long-term sporting vision, player development pathways and global recruitment strategy.

Wilson will work alongside the Club's technical operations, including scouting, talent identification, performance infrastructure and alignment across the Pride's senior team and emerging player pipeline. He will work closely with Caitlin Carducci, the Pride's vice president of soccer operations and general manager, as the club continues its investment in building a sustainable, championship-caliber environment.

"We are thrilled to welcome Mark to the Pride. His experience across top-level environments, combined with his passion for development and his strategic approach to the game, makes him the ideal person to lead our technical staff," Caitlin Carducci, Orlando Pride VP of Soccer Operations & General Manager, said. "This role is essential to the next phase of our growth, and Mark's leadership will help ensure we continue building a club that attracts world-class talent and helps bring more trophies to the city of Orlando."

"Joining the Orlando Pride at this moment in the club's history is an incredible opportunity. The Pride has built a strong foundation, and I'm excited to help grow the technical side of the organization even further, while still maintaining its continued success," Mark Wilson, Orlando Pride Technical Director, said. "Orlando is a special place, and I'm honored to contribute to its future."

Wilson joins the Pride after being appointed the first-ever technical director for Angel City FC in 2024. He holds a Master of Science degree in Sports Directorship and has held coaching positions for the New York Red Bull USL 2 team and the Colorado Rapids Women's WPSL team, most notably taking the Rapids Women to a WPSL national final in 2022. He also served as the Head of Education for the Colorado Rapids Youth Soccer Club, creating a robust talent ID and development methodology and strategy for both coaches and players.

A former Premier League and Championship midfielder, Wilson brings more than two decades of experience across elite football environments. His playing career included time with Manchester United, Middlesbrough, Stoke City, as well as representing England at the U21 national team level. In 2005, Wilson made his Major League Soccer (MLS) debut for FC Dallas, where he recorded 23 match appearances, one goal and assisted the club in reaching the semifinals of the 2006 MLS Cup Playoffs.







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