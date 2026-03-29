Reign FC Defeats Racing Louisville FC, 2-1, at ONE Spokane Stadium

Published on March 28, 2026 under National Women's Soccer League (NWSL)

Seattle Reign FC News Release









Seattle Reign FC celebrates win

(Seattle Reign FC) Seattle Reign FC celebrates win(Seattle Reign FC)

SPOKANE, WASH. - Reign FC (3-1-0, 9 points) secured a 2-1 win over Racing Louisville FC (0-2-1, 1 point) on Saturday at ONE Spokane Stadium. Seattle built a two-goal advantage before halftime behind strikes from Maddie Mercado in the 10th minute and Nerilia Mondesir in the 41st minute. Louisville pulled one back deep into second-half stoppage time, but Seattle held on to earn all three points and remain unbeaten at home this season.

Reign FC wraps up its three-match homestand at ONE Spokane Stadium on Saturday, April 4 against Denver Summit FC (5:45 p.m. PT / ION).

MATCH NOTES

AGE IS JUST A NUMBER: Seattle's starting XI had an average age of 24.9 years, marking the club's youngest starting lineup of the 2026 season. At 18, Ainsley McCammon was the youngest player in the XI.

DRAFT CLASS OF 2024: Reign FC selected both Sam Meza (17th overall) and Maddie Mercado (27th overall) in the 2024 NWSL Draft, the league's last draft. The pair combined on the opening goal in the 10th minute, with Meza assisting Mercado.

FORM IN THE FIRST HALF: Through four matches, Seattle has scored a league-leading six first-half goals, including five at ONE Spokane Stadium. The club tallied two more first-half goals today after scoring once in the season opener (March 15 at Orlando) and three against Kansas City on March 25.

HOME STREAK CONTINUES: Seattle extended its home unbeaten run to nine games (6W, 3D), dating back to August 1, 2025. It marks the club's longest home unbeaten streak since a 12-game run from June 2018 to June 2019 (7W, 5D).

CLAUDIA DICKEY: Claudia Dickey recorded five saves, bringing her NWSL regular season career total to 187 saves and tying Hope Solo for the club record.

AINSLEY McCAMMON: Ainsley McCammon recorded her first NWSL assist on Nerilia Mondesir's goal, becoming the youngest player in club history to register an assist at 18 years old.Ã¯Â»Â¿

MADDIE MERCADO: Mercado opened the scoring in the 10th minute, marking Seattle's earliest goal of the 2026 season. She has now scored in back-to-back matches and has three goals in her NWSL career.

SERIES:  With today's result, Reign FC improves to 5-1-6 against Racing Louisville FC across all competitions.

UP NEXT:  Reign FC (3-1-0, 9 points) wraps up its three-game home stretch at ONE Spokane Stadium, taking on Denver Summit FC (1-1-2, 5 points) on Saturday, April 4 (5:45 p.m. PT / ION).

MATCH SUMMARY

Seattle Reign FC 2 - Racing Louisville FC 1

Saturday, March 28, 2026

Venue: ONE Spokane Stadium

Referee: Gerald Flores

Assistants: Matthew Schwartz, Cameron Siler

Fourth Official: Elorm Atisu

VAR: David Barrie

Attendance: 3,879

Weather: 59 degrees and cloudy

SCORING SUMMARY

SEA - Maddie Mercado (Sam Meza) 10'

SEA - Nerilia Mondesir (Ainsley McCammon) 41'

LOU - Macy Blackburn (Sarah Weber) 90+4'

MISCONDUCT SUMMARY

LOU - Macey Hodge (caution) 63'

LINEUPS & STATS

Seattle Reign FC - Claudia Dickey; Sofia Huerta ©, Emily Mason, Phoebe McClernon (Ryanne Brown 84'), Madison Curry; Ainsley McCammon (Angharad James-Turner 79'), Sam Meza; Maddie Mercado, Emeri Adames (Sally Menti 69'), Holly Ward (Brittany Ratcliffe 69'), Nerilia Mondeir

Substitutes not used: Neeku Purcell, Jess Fishlock, Ruby Hladek, Sofia Cedeño, Keeley Dockter

Total shots: 6

Shots on goal: 2

Fouls: 10

Offside: 1

Corner-kicks: 1

Saves: 5

Racing Louisville FC - Jordyn Bloomer; Lauren Milliet, Ellie Jean, Courtney Petersen, Taylor Flint; Ella Hase (Rachel Hill 77'), Macey Hodge (Avery Ciorbu 77'), Taylor White (Audrey McKeen 65'), Katie O'Kane; Kayla Fischer (Macy Blackburn 86'), Sarah Weber

Substitutes not used: Maddie Prohaska, Erynn Floyd, Natalie Mitchell

Total shots: 19

Shots on goal: 6

Fouls: 11

Offside: 2

Corner-kicks: 2

Saves: 0

- REIGN FC -

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National Women's Soccer League Stories from March 28, 2026

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