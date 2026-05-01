Reign FC Visits Houston Dash on Friday at Shell Energy Stadium

Published on April 30, 2026 under National Women's Soccer League (NWSL)

Seattle Reign FC News Release









Seattle Reign FC forward Maddie Dahlien

(Seattle Reign FC) Seattle Reign FC forward Maddie Dahlien(Seattle Reign FC)

HOUSTON - Seattle Reign FC hits the road following a four-game home stint across Washington State, opening its 2026 season series against the Houston Dash on Friday, May 1 at Shell Energy Stadium (5:00 p.m. PT / FOX 13+, Victory+).

Reign FC (3-2-1, 10 points) looks to rebound after a 3-0 loss to Utah Royals FC in its Seattle opener at Lumen Field on Sunday, April 26. Utah struck twice in the opening seven minutes before netting a third in first-half stoppage time. The match also marked Head Coach Laura Harvey's 250th game with the club across all NWSL competitions, making her the first head coach in league history to reach that milestone with one club.

The Dash (3-2-0, 9 points) enter Friday's match closing out a three-game stretch at Shell Energy Stadium, most recently falling 1-0 to the North Carolina Courage on Saturday, April 25. Ashley Sanchez scored the game's lone goal in the 42nd minute, handing Houston their first shutout loss of the 2026 season.

Friday's match marks the 30th all-time meeting between the two clubs, with Seattle holding an 18-6-5 advantage across all NWSL competitions. The teams last met on August 24, 2025 at Shell Energy Stadium, playing to a 1-1 draw. In that match, Sofia Huerta recorded the game-tying assist, becoming the NWSL's all-time leader in regular season assists. Harvey enters this match with 17 regular season wins against Houston, the most she has recorded against any single opponent across her NWSL coaching career.

BROADCAST INFORMATION

National: Victory+

Talent: Josh Eastern & Jill Loyden

Local: FOX 13+

Talent: Steve Schlanger, Laura Schott & Kelyn Rowe

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National Women's Soccer League Stories from April 30, 2026

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