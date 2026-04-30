North Carolina Courage Receive Financial Backing from Avenue Sports Fund

Published on April 30, 2026 under National Women's Soccer League (NWSL)

North Carolina Courage News Release







CARY, N.C. - The North Carolina Courage of the National Women's Soccer League (NWSL) announced today a minority investment from Avenue Sports Fund, one of the world's premier sports-focused investment platforms. The investment reflects Avenue's confidence in the league's most decorated club and the Courage's continued growth in every aspect of the organization.

"This partnership is built on shared values and a commitment to women's sports. We're committed to building a beacon for this community that will last for generations," said Steve Malik, Owner and Chairman of the North Carolina Courage. "The Triangle has grown into one of the most dynamic regions in the country, and the Courage have grown right alongside it. This investment is a reflection of how far we've come and a sign of what's still ahead."

The sports-focused investment bank and advisor, Whitecap, facilitated the alignment.

Avenue Sports Fund's portfolio comprises a prestigious list of investments in Major League Baseball, the English Premier League and the PGA Tour. Their investment in the Courage represents one of the most significant commitments in the history of the NWSL and underscores the league's continued growth trajectory as a strong investment opportunity for serious sports investors.

"The North Carolina Courage are exactly what we look for: a storied club, a passionate and growing fan base, and a market with extraordinary potential," said Marc Lasry, CEO of Avenue Capital Group, the parent company of Avenue Sports Group. "We're proud to stand alongside this organization and to be a part of the long-term vision that Steve and the entire Courage family are building."

"The investment by Avenue is significant particularly for player development which is not just technical training but leadership growth, mental health support and giving players the tools to sustain long careers," said Lauren Holiday, a former NWSL player, a key advisor to Avenue Sports Fund and a North Carolina Courage investor. "This is the kind of investment that helps players and staff reach their full potential on and off the field."

"What's happening in the Triangle right now feels genuine. The growth, the energy, the way fans and the community show up for this club is special. I didn't invest in the Courage because of what they've already accomplished. I did it because I believe in their future in Triangle, a place I also spend a lot of time. And honestly, it feels like we're just getting started. I want to help inspire the next generation of female athletes," said Courage investor Naomi Osaka.

A Club Built on Winning - and Growing

Entering their 10th NWSL season in 2026, the Courage are the league's winningest team, having won seven league trophies, including consecutive NWSL Championships in 2018 and 2019. The team's passionate fan base continued expanding during the 2025 season, with the highest attendance growth rate in the league at 21% - a testament to the team's strong popularity across the Triangle region.

Offseason Activity

The team began the offseason with the hiring of Head Coach Mak Lind, a highly successful coach from Sweden's top division, and substantial roster investments that will allow the team to contend for championships in 2026 and beyond. The Avenue investment is simply an extension of the team's growth already well underway.

"This investment goes directly into the soccer product, roster, staff, and framework that puts a championship-caliber team on the field every season. The Courage have always been defined by a winning culture, and Avenue's confidence in this club is a reflection of that momentum for the Courage, the NWSL, and women's sports more broadly," said Francie Gottsegen, president of the North Carolina Courage.

The Courage's next match is at First Horizon Stadium at WakeMed Soccer Park on Saturday, May 2, against Kansas City. You can keep up to date with all the latest news and buy tickets at NCCourage.com, as well as across our social media channels @TheNCCourage.







National Women's Soccer League Stories from April 30, 2026

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.