First-half strike from Sanchez seals win over Dash

Published on April 25, 2026 under National Women's Soccer League (NWSL)

North Carolina Courage News Release









Ashley Sanchez of the North Carolina Courage reacts following her goal

(North Carolina Courage, Credit: NWSL LCC) Ashley Sanchez of the North Carolina Courage reacts following her goal(North Carolina Courage, Credit: NWSL LCC)

HOUSTON - The North Carolina Courage beat the Houston Dash, 1-0, off a late first-half goal from Ashley Sanchez. With the win, the Courage improved to 2W-1L-2D on the season.

Sanchez broke the deadlock open just before half, scoring her fourth goal of the season. Manaka Matsukubo picked up the assist on the goal, playing Sanchez in behind the Dash defense to set her up for a cross-goal finish.

The assist marked Manaka's fifth straight match with a goal contribution. The reigning NWSL Midfielder of the Year has scored six goals and added one assist in that streak.

The Courage saw out the final 10' plus stoppage time of the match down a player following a red card in the 78'. Kailen Sheridan stepped up with two big saves, while Maycee Bell made 14 clearances to help seal the win.

The win is the Courage's first in Houston since the 2023 season.

Match Notes:

- Ashley Sanchez scored her fourth goal of the season, putting her in a tie for second in the Golden Boot race.

- Manaka Matsukubo recorded a goal contribution in a fifth straight match, going back to the penultimate game of the 2025 season (six goals, one assist).

- Chioma Okafor made her professional debut in the match, subbing in for Sanchez in the 62'

Box Score:

NCC (4-3-3): Kailen Sheridan ©; Dani Weatherholt, Maycee Bell, Uno Shiragaki, Ryan Williams; Shinomi Koyama, Riley Jackson, Manaka Matsukubo; Ashley Sanchez (Chioma Okafor - 62' (Carly Wickenheiser - 80')), Evelyn Ijeh (Hannah Betfort - 64'), Payton Crawford (Ally Schlegel - 64')

Subs Not Used: Molly Pritchard, Sydney Schmidt, Lauryn Thompson, Felicitas Rauch, Natalie Staude

HOU (4-4-2): Jane Campbell ©; Lisa Boattin (Malia Berkely - 58'), Leah Klenke, Paige Nielsen, Avery Patterson; Kat Rader (Cate Hardin - 90 + 8'), Danielle Colaprico, Maggie Graham, Linda Ullmark; Kate Faasse (Clarissa Larisey - 58'), Kiki Van Zanten (Messiah Bright - 85')

Subs Not Used: Allysha Chapman, Evelina Duljan, Sophie Schmidt, Sarah Puntigam, Caroline DeLisle

Score:

NCC: 1

HOU: 0

Goals:

NCC: A. Sanchez - 42' (M. Matsukubo)

HOU: -

Cautions:

NCC: U. Shiragaki - 19'

HOU: A. Patterson - 58', P. Nielsen - 90 +2'

Ejections:

NCC: A. Schlegel - 78'

HOU: -

Venue (Location): Shell Energy Stadium (Houston)

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National Women's Soccer League Stories from April 25, 2026

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