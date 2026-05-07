NC Courage Travel to Orlando for Friday Night Showdown with Pride

Published on May 7, 2026 under National Women's Soccer League (NWSL)

North Carolina Courage News Release







ORLANDO, Fla. - The North Carolina Courage are back on the road this weekend, heading down to the Sunshine State to face the Orlando Pride in a Friday night showdown on Prime Video. The match is set to kick off at 8 p.m. ET at Inter&Co Stadium.

The Courage enter the weekend ninth in the NWSL standings with nine points and a 2W-2L-3D record, while the Pride are in 12th with a 2W-3L-2D record and eight points. Both teams lost at home in Matchweek 6, with the Courage falling 2-1 against Kansas City and the Pride falling 4-2 against the Washington Spirit.

Friday's match will feature a head-to-head clash between two of the NWSL's early Golden Boot frontrunners. Orlando striker Barbara Banda leads the way with seven after bagging a brace against the Spirit, while reigning NWSL Player of the Month Ashley Sanchez is second with a career-best five goals.

Courage defender Ryan Williams, who set Sanchez up for her fifth strike of the season in Boston, is currently tied for the league lead in assists with three. Williams has created 15 chances this season, while also contributing on the defensive end with seven interceptions and seven tackles won.

Midfielder Manaka Matsukubo scored the lone goal for the Courage in the loss to Kansas City, her third of the season. The Courage midfielder has also contributed one assist and created 11 chances.

In addition to Banda, Mexico national team forward Jacquie Ovalle has started the season well for Orlando, with two goals and an assist. On the defensive end, former Courage defender Hailie Mace has been a solid offseason addition to the Orlando back line. Anna Moorhouse has played every minute in goal, making 13 saves and allowing 11 goals.

Orlando leads the league in total shots and shots on target, peppering opponents' goals with an average of just under 19 shots per match.

The Details

What they'll wear:

Courage - Field Players: Believe (pink) - GK: Green

Pride - Field Players: Decennial (purple) - GK: Yellow

2026 Records:

Courage - 2W-2L-9D (9th, 9 points)

Pride - 2W-3L-2D (13th, 8 points)

Courage vs. Pride (Regular Season): 11W-6L-3D

Last time out:

Courage - 2-1 Loss, vs Kansas City Current

Pride - 4-2 Loss, vs Washington Spirit

Up next:

The Courage return to First Horizon Stadium at WakeMed Soccer Park to take on the Chicago Stars for Star WarsTM Night on Saturday, May 16, at 6:30 p.m. ET.







National Women's Soccer League Stories from May 7, 2026

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