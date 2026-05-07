Seattle Reign FC Builds Toward World Cup Stage with Final Two Home Matches at Lumen Field

Published on May 7, 2026 under National Women's Soccer League (NWSL)

Seattle Reign FC News Release









Seattle Reign FC supporters

(Seattle Reign FC) Seattle Reign FC supporters(Seattle Reign FC)

RENTON, WASH. - Seattle Reign FC returns to Lumen Field for its final two home matches ahead of the 2026 FIFA Men's World Cup, as Seattle prepares to welcome the world this summer. The two-match stretch presents distinct matchday experiences, each celebrating the club's connection to its community and the global game. The homestand begins with the club's second annual Mother's Day Match, presented by Paula's Choice Skincare, as Seattle hosts the Washington Spirit on Sunday, May 10 (4:00 p.m. PT / Victory+, 950 KJR AM). Reign FC then closes out its final home match before the World Cup with World Cup Night on Friday, May 15 (7:00 p.m. PT / Victory+), welcoming defending NWSL Champion Gotham FC to Lumen Field.

The Mother's Day Match honors the mothers, mentors and role models who help shape both the game and the community, creating a matchday experience centered on connection and celebration. In partnership with Paula's Choice Skincare, fans can take part in a curated Mother's Day Experience on the concourse, including a Flower Bar to build custom bouquets, a card-making station for personalized messages and a themed photo installation designed to capture lasting memories. Paula's Choice Skincare will also provide product samples for fans in attendance.

During Sunday's match, fans can explore Reign FC's 2026 Mother's Day Collection in person, featuring three styles designed to celebrate the occasion.

Sunday's match also marks a historic moment for Head Coach Laura Harvey, who will reach her 300th NWSL match across all competitions, becoming the first coach in league history to achieve the milestone. Earlier this season, Harvey became the first coach to reach 250 matches with a single club, further cementing her legacy in Seattle.

The homestand culminates with the introduction of World Cup Night, a new matchday theme that reflects Seattle's place on the global stage as the city prepares to host the world. Facing Gotham FC, the evening serves as both a celebration of the international game and a bridge to the summer ahead, where Lumen Field will welcome the world's biggest tournament. The first 5,000 fans in attendance on Friday, May 15 will receive a United We Reign Mini Scarf, commemorating the moment and the club's connection to the global soccer community.

As part of the matchday experience, Reign FC will also recognize AANHPI Heritage Month, highlighting the impact of Asian American, Native Hawaiian and Pacific Islander communities across the region through in-stadium storytelling and creative collaboration. The celebration of heritage and cultural moments is a key piece of Reign FC's commitment to Advance Equity in Play and Life through its RISE Purpose Platform.

Central to that recognition is a partnership with Native Hawaiian artist Brandon Naihe, whose work anchors a limited-edition scarf, available for purchase on matchday. The design features the message "E HOLOMUA KĀKOU," meaning "We All Progress Together," reflecting a shared sense of identity, community and forward momentum across Hawai'i, Seattle and the Reign fanbase. A portion of proceeds from scarf sales will directly support Moku'āina A Wakinekona Hawaiian Civic Club, Hawaiian Civic Club of Washington State, an organization that promotes, preserves and perpetuates Native Hawaiian culture, values and traditions.

The match will also feature a pre-match performance from Halau Hula Ka Lei Mokihana I Ka Ua Noe, a local hula school emphasizing the preservation of traditional and authentic Hawaiian dance, chant and cultural teachings.

Together, these two matches represent the final opportunity for fans to experience Reign FC at Lumen Field before a landmark summer of soccer in Seattle. As the city prepares to welcome the world, the Reign continue to play a central role in showcasing the strength, culture and global relevance of the game in the Pacific Northwest.

Tickets for both matches are available now at ReignFC.com/Tickets, with themed offerings available, including the Mother's Day Blanket Bundle, presented by Starbucks, which features two tickets and a Reign-branded blanket.

Images from this story







National Women's Soccer League Stories from May 7, 2026

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.