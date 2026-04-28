Seattle Reign FC Announces Cassie Miller as Nominee for 2026 Lauren Holiday Impact Award, Presented by Nationwide

Published on April 28, 2026 under National Women's Soccer League (NWSL)

Seattle Reign FC News Release







RENTON, WASH. - Seattle Reign FC announced today that goalkeeper Cassie Miller is the team's nominee for the 2026 Lauren Holiday Impact Award, presented by Nationwide. The award recognizes an NWSL player who demonstrates exceptional service, leadership and character in their community.

This marks Miller's second consecutive nomination with Seattle, honoring her continued work with Nick of Time Foundation, a local nonprofit dedicated to improving youth heart health and raising awareness of sudden cardiac arrest (SCA).

"Heart health is something that's incredibly personal to me, and partnering with Nick of Time has given me an opportunity to turn my experience into something that can help others," said Miller. "If sharing my story or supporting these screenings can make even one family more aware or potentially save a life, it means everything to me. I'm proud to represent the Reign and continue this work in our community."

Founded in 2006 in honor of Nick, a 16-year-old football player who passed away due to SCA, Nick of Time Foundation is celebrating its 20th anniversary in 2026. Over two decades, the organization has screened more than 35,000 young people ages 12-24, identified 678 individuals with heart abnormalities requiring follow-up care and trained thousands in CPR and AED use.

"Cassie doesn't just lend her name to this work; she lives it," said Darla Varrenti, Executive Director of Nick of Time Foundation. "Having faced her own heart health journey, she understands in a deeply personal way why our EKG Youth Heart Program and this heart health awareness matter. Watching her stand in a room full of young athletes and share her story is something our team will never forget. Her partnership has helped us reach more young people and more families with a message that can save lives, from heart health seminars and screenings for Reign Academy players to CPR training for families at youth soccer tournaments. She embodies exactly the kind of leadership and character this award was created to honor, and we are proud and grateful to call her our partner."

Miller's connection to the foundation is deeply personal. Having undergone open-heart surgery at two months old and an additional procedure during college, she has become a passionate advocate for heart health awareness. In 2025, Miller partnered with Nick of Time to host multiple events, including a heart health seminar and screening for Seattle Reign Academy players, as well as CPR training for players and families during a youth soccer tournament.

"Reign FC is thrilled to nominate Cassie Miller for the Lauren Holliday Impact Award and shine a light on her work with Nick of Time Foundation," said Reign FC Chief Impact and Fan Engagement Officer Ashley Fosberg. "Cassie demonstrates the powerful impact of the collaboration between professional athletes and mission-driven organizations. She exemplifies Reign FC's long-term commitment to community, and we are excited to elevate her as the Club's nominee for a second year."

The Lauren Holiday Impact Award, presented by Nationwide, was introduced in 2024 to honor the two-time Olympic gold medalist, FIFA Women's World Cup champion, National Soccer Hall of Fame inductee, and recipient of the Muhammad Ali Sports Humanitarian ESPY Award Lauren Holiday. It spotlights players who exemplify dedication and commitment to giving back in service of their local communities.

Of the 16 Club nominees, one will be announced as the winner as part of the 2026 NWSL Awards, presented by AT&T, during Championship weekend. At that time, Nationwide will make a $50,000 donation to the charitable organization of the winner's choice.

The winner will be determined by a panel of judges that will include Lauren Holiday, NWSL

Commissioner Jessica Berman, and representatives from Nationwide, NWSLPA, and Media Association.

Fans are invited to show support for their favorite nominee through the Fan Impact Challenge. The competition will be hosted on nwslsoccer.com from August 14-29. The nominee with the most fan engagement will be announced as winner of the Fan Impact Challenge and the charitable organization of that player's choice will receive an additional $10,000 donation from Nationwide.

For the second year, an enhancement to the Fan Impact Challenge is a sweepstakes where one randomly selected fan, among those who voted for the winning nominee, will receive a jersey from the team of their choosing.

Over the course of the season, each club will recognize its nominee and local community partner during a match. To honor their impact, a $5,000 donation will be made to the chosen nonprofit organization in each market.







National Women's Soccer League Stories from April 28, 2026

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