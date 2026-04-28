Last Week around the Leagues

by Fran Stuchbury

Published on April 28, 2026 under Frontier League (FL)







This past week the National Women's Soccer League awarded it 18th franchise to Columbus, Ohio, the Frontier League announced it will rebrand as the National Association of Professional Baseball next season, and the United Football League announced Washington, DC, as the host of the 2026 United Bowl.

Highlights from this week come from the National Women's Soccer League, Major League Soccer, United Soccer League Championship, Major Arena Soccer League, United Football League, Canadian Football League, National Arena League, Arena Football One, Professional Women's Hockey League, North American Hockey League, National Lacrosse League, Women's National Basketball Association, Ultimate Frisbee Association, and Major League Table Tennis.

SOCCER

National Women's Soccer League

The National Women's Soccer League announced that it has awarded Columbus, Ohio the league's 18th franchise. The club, set to begin play in 2028, will be owned by Haslam Sports Group (HSG), Nationwide and Drs. Christine and Pete Edwards. The successful NWSL Columbus 2028 movement reflects the group's long-term commitment to elevating and uniting Central Ohio and beyond through the power of sport. As stewards of sports teams that are community assets, the leaders share a collective mission to consistently compete for championships on the pitch; deliver memorable experiences to fans throughout the year; and further advance the city, region and state through sports, including an emphasis on promoting education and youth soccer.

"As the NWSL continues its rapid growth, expanding to Columbus is a natural next step. This is a city with a rich soccer tradition, a proven track record of support at the highest level, and an ownership group making meaningful, long-term investments in women's sports," said NWSL Commissioner Jessica Berman. "We're excited to bring the world's most competitive women's soccer league to Columbus and to see this community embrace the game in a new way."

NWSL commissioner Jessica Berman, private investors and local government officials announced the expansion franchise on April 21 at ScottsMiracle-Gro Field, where the unnamed women's team will play.

Racing Louisville FC and forward Sarah Weber have agreed to a new contract through the 2028 season. The second-year pro is off to a strong start in 2026, with two goals and an assist through four games. She also has become a regular with the United States Under-23 Women's National Team. The 23-year-old Weber scored in a 4-3 win over France earlier this month. Weber's previous deal was set to expire at the end of the 2026 season. "I'm so excited to be staying in Louisville and for the opportunity to build on the foundation and goals we've established as a team, while continuing to develop as a player to help my team in any way I can," Weber said. "There's still so much we want to accomplish, and it means everything to know we are supported by this city and the community. We have an incredibly special group, and I'm proud to be a part of what we're building together."

A ground breaking ceremony was held Friday in Marietta to begin construction on the training ground for NWSL Atlanta 2028.

Major League Soccer

Marco Reus Tiebreaker Penalty Goal is the Game Winner for LA Galaxy!

United Soccer League Championship

Reno Pro Soccer is one step closer to reality. There's still a lot that needs to happen before seats are filled in the new stadium.

Major Arena Soccer League

On this week's edition of Ten For Ten, Erik Bergrud sits down with former NY Arrows coach, USMNT coach, and current soccer rules analyst for FOX, Dr. Joe Machnik

BASEBALL

Frontier League

The Frontier League, a Professional Partner League of Major League Baseball and the longest-running independent baseball organization in North America, announced a comprehensive brand transformation. Beginning in the 2027 baseball season, the league will compete as the National Association of Professional Baseball (NAPB). The rebranding process began in the fall of 2024 when Frontier League's Board of Directors formed a Strategic Planning Committee to evaluate their current position and future opportunities in the professional baseball structure. The Committee was composed of team owners with a variety of professional sports experience, ranging from people with more than 20 years in the Frontier League to those new to the league but with an extensive background in the sports and entertainment industry. "With the tremendous growth over the past five years, highlighted by our expansion into Canada along with the Northeast and Southeast in the United States, our Board felt that it was the appropriate time for a detailed study of both our current role and future opportunities," commented league commissioner Steve Tahsler. "Working with an outside facilitator, the Strategic Planning Committee determined that we had outgrown the Frontier League brand, and that National Association of Professional Baseball better identified our current structure and future goals." The strategic visioning and rebranding process are both being led by BLDG, a consultancy firm out of Covington, Kentucky. BLDG previously oversaw the 2020 rebranding of the Florence Y'alls team along with the 2025 brand refresh of the Windy City ThunderBolts.

Frontier League to rebrand to the National Association of Professional Baseball. The longest- running independent baseball organization in North America announced a name change that will take place beginning in the 2027 season.

Eastern League

Kyle Sasala has been named Acting Manager of the Portland Sea Dogs by the Boston Red Sox. Former Manager Chad Epperson was named to the Red Sox' coaching staff as Interim Third Base Coach. Kyle Sasala is in his third season on the Portland staff and was this year's Defensive Coach. He joined the Red Sox organization after a highly successful tenure at Grove City College, where he served as Associate Head Coach from 2016 to 2023. During his time with the Wolverines, Sasala played a key role in the program's rise, highlighted by a school-record 30-win season in 2023 and a 16-4 conference mark. He also helped guide Grove City to a then-record 28 victories in 2019 alongside head coach Matt Royer. Sasala later stepped in as interim head coach for the Eastern College Athletic Conference Division III Championship Tournament, leading the Wolverines to a runner-up finish.

South Atlantic League

Red Sox No. 5 prospect Justin Gonzales belts a game-tying grand slam for High-A Greenville Drive

Atlantic League

Trevor Bauer pitches 3rd no-hitter in Long Island Ducks history

FOOTBALL

United Football League

The United Football League announced that Audi Field, home of the league's defending champion DC Defenders, will host The 2026 United Bowl airing on ABC on Saturday, June 13, at 3:00 p.m. ET. The announcement was made by UFL Co-Owner Mike Repole and UFL President & CEO Russ Brandon. In the weeks leading up to The 2026 United Bowl, the UFL will unveil a new championship trophy. "Washington, D.C. is built for big moments - and the 2026 United Bowl will be exactly that," said Repole. "This is the pinnacle of spring football, where energy, intensity, and fans collide. Audi Field will deliver a championship atmosphere worthy of the stage." "Bringing our Championship Game - the United Bowl - to Washington, D.C, on June 13th is a powerful moment for the UFL and our fans," said Brandon. "As we celebrate the 250th birthday of the United States, there is no better stage than our nation's capital to highlight the energy, spirit, and teamwork of America's true passion - the game of football."

The United Bowl is coming to Audi Field in Washington DC on June 13th!

Is Vanderbilt Diego Pavia The Perfect QB For The UFL? Pat McAfee Show - UFL Co-Owner Mike Repole is on the show

Canadian Football League

The Winnipeg Blue Bombers announce the signing of Adam Bighill to a one-day contract so he can officially retire as a member of the football club. Bighill, 37, spent six of his 13 Canadian Football League seasons with the Blue Bombers (2018-24) and played his final game as a member of the Calgary Stampeders last year. Bighill was part of two Grey Cup championship teams in Winnipeg, winning in 2019 and 2021. Ninety-four of his career 199 regular season games were with the Blue Bombers. He also appeared in 99 games as a member of the B.C. Lions (2011-16) and six last season with the Stampeders while spending parts of 2017-18 with the New Orleans Saints. A dominant force on the field at the middle linebacker position and a vocal leader in the locker room, Bighill was named a CFL All-Star six times, including in 2018 and 2021 with the Blue Bombers and was the CFL's Most Outstanding Defensive Player three times, twice with Winnipeg in 2018 and 2021.

Who are the top Canadian prospects heading into the 2026 CFL Draft? We break down 20 of the most intriguing draft-eligible players, highlighting the talent, upside, and potential impact at the pro level.

National Arena League

The Amarillo Warbirds organization announced that it has agreed to part ways, effective immediately, with Head Coach Jermaine Blakely. Coach Blakely has been an integral part of the Warbirds since the team's inception, helping lay the foundation for the organization both on and off the field. During his tenure, he led the team through key developmental stages and achieved several notable milestones that contributed to the growth and identity of the Warbirds program. "We are grateful for Coach Blakely's leadership, dedication, and perseverance throughout his time with the organization," said team leadership. "His commitment to building this team from the ground up will always be appreciated."

Sioux City Bandits Fan takes a missed kick ¬Â¦ straight to the head We might not be offering him a return specialist contract anytime soon ¬Â¦ but after taking one for the team, we had to make it right.

After the ball bounced off his head, we tracked him down and made sure he left with a game ball he definitely earned.

Glad you're alright-and hope that souvenir was worth it!

Facebook video

Arena Football One

Top 3 Touchdowns of Week 2

HOCKEY

American Hockey League

The Carolina Hurricanes named Spiros Anastas as the 15th head coach in Chicago Wolves history. Anastas had been serving as interim head coach of the Wolves since Dec. 12, 2025 when the Hurricanes, the NHL affiliate of the Wolves, relieved Cam Abbott of his duties. After Anastas took over the head coaching duties, the Wolves compiled a record of 25-14-5-6 and secured second place in the Central Division and a second consecutive postseason berth. The 40-year-old Anastas was named to the Wolves coaching staff on Aug. 28, 2024 and served as an assistant before moving up the ranks.

ECHL

The Kansas City Mavericks announced that defenseman Marcus Crawford has been named the 2025-26 ECHL Most Valuable Player, as selected in a vote of ECHL coaches, broadcasters, media relations directors, and media members. Crawford becomes just the second defenseman in ECHL history to receive the league's Most Valuable Player honor. Crawford's 2025-26 season was one of the most productive by a defenseman in league history. He recorded 86 points (14 goals, 72 assists) in 70 games, becoming the first defenseman in ECHL history to lead the league in scoring. His 72 assists set a new Kansas City Mavericks single-season record. In addition to leading the league in assists, Crawford also led all players in power-play assists (33) and power-play points (39). He finished the season with a +49 rating, ranking among the league leaders, and recorded 186 shots on goal.

The ECHL announced that Cam Johnson of the Florida Everblades is the recipient of the Nick Vitucci Award as the ECHL Goaltender of the Year for the 2025-26 season. Johnson joins Jeff Jakaitis (2013-14 and 2014-15) as the only back-to-back winners of the award since it was introduced for the 1993-94 season. Johnson, who was named to the All-ECHL First Team last week, led the ECHL in wins (31), minutes played (2,965) and goals-against average (1.84) while ranking fourth in save percentage (.923) and tied for ninth in shutouts (3). His 1.84 goals-against average is tied as the third-lowest in a single-season in the League's 38-year history and he became just the eighth goaltender in ECHL history to win at least 30 games in multiple seasons. He allowed two goals or less in 37 of his 49 appearances, was named ECHL Goaltender of the Week on two occasions and moved into a tie for third place on the League's career shutout list with 20.

The ECHL announced that Tad O'Had of the Kansas City Mavericks is the 2025-26 recipient of the John Brophy Award as the league's Coach of the Year. Matt Ginn of Atlanta finished second in the voting, followed by Maine's Rick Kowalsky, Brad Ralph of Florida and Wheeling's Ryan Papaioannou. O'Had led Kansas City to its third consecutive Mountain Division title and its second Brabham Cup as ECHL regular-season champions in the last three years. The Mavericks' 55 wins and 115 points are both tied as the third-most in a single-season in ECHL history while their 28 road wins are second all-time. Kansas City was third in the league with 3.54 goals per game while ranking second with 2.21 goals-against per game.

The Belleville Senators are excited to announce an extension of their ECHL affiliation agreement with the Allen Americans, based in Allen, Texas, through the 2026-27 season. The agreement comes after a successful partnership in 2025-26, which built off a two-year affiliation from 2022 through 2024, and ensures a viable development path for Senators' prospects, from the ECHL, through the American Hockey League, and up to the National Hockey League with the Ottawa Senators. "We're excited to continue to have the Allen Americans as a key part of our organization's prospect pipeline as our ECHL affiliate through 2026-27," said Belleville Senators General Manager Matt Turek. "This partnership gives our players another strong development environment and creates valuable opportunities for them to continue progressing. Allen, under Steve Martinson's leadership, has built a winning culture, and we're confident our prospects will benefit from being part of that."

The ECHL averaged, 5,018 fans per game during the 2025-26 regular season, marking the first time the League has surpassed the 5,000 mark per game since 1997-98, when the average was 5,013 per game. This is the fourth time in 38 seasons that the ECHL has exceeded 5,000 fans per game, with the all-time highest average of 5,312 occurring in 1994-95 and 5,273 in 1996-97. "Coming into the 2025-26 Season, our League goal was to surpass 5,000 fans per game," said ECHL Commissioner Ryan Crelin. "The ECHL is honored to recognize this achievement and the growth of our 30 markets through the dedication of each front office team with the continued mindset to engage in our communities and provide hometown entertainment. This has led to more fans of our teams and the growth of hockey, to which we collectively say 'Thank You' to all of our supporters who make the ECHL atmosphere so exciting to be a part of."

The Wichita Thunder and Head Coach Bruce Ramsay have mutually agreed to part ways. During his seven seasons with the Thunder, Ramsay was named 2021 ECHL Coach of the Year following Wichita's 41-win season. The Thunder fell in the Semifinals (3-2) with a heartbreaking Game 5 overtime loss to the eventual Kelly Cup Champion Fort Wayne Komets. "I'm so thankful to Bruce for all his contributions to the Thunder," said General Manager Joel T. Lomurno. "Bruce is not just a knowledgeable head coach but a great person who we all enjoyed working with. I wish him nothing but the best in his future endeavors. He will always be a respected member of this organization." The longest tenured coach in Thunder history, Ramsay compiled a record of 218-214-61, including a second-place finish in 2025 and recorded his 600th career pro win earlier this season versus Trois-Rivieres. He played for Thunder in the 2000-01 season, picking up 35 points and 364 penalty minutes.

The ECHL announced that Danny Dzhaniyev of the Utah Grizzlies has been named the 2025-26 recipient of the John A. Daley Memorial Trophy as the ECHL Rookie of the Year. Dzhaniyev, who was named to the ECHL All-Rookie Team and the All-ECHL Second Team last week, led ECHL rookies - and was tied for fourth overall in the league - with 73 points (24g-49a) in 72 games. He also topped all first-year players in assists, shots on goal (291), power-play assists (22) and power-play points (24).

Professional Women's Hockey League

New York Sirens captain Micah Zandee-Hart and Professional Women's Hockey League executive vice president of hockey operations Jayna Hefford sit down with "CBS Saturday Morning" to discuss the league's recent increase in popularity.

SPHL

The SPHL announced that Jack Bostedt of the Peoria Rivermen has been named the SPHL Goaltender of the Year in a vote of team coaches and staff. Bostedt set new SPHL records with a 1.58 goals against average and a 0.946 save percentage. Bostedt also led the league with five shutouts and ranked sixth in wins (17 - tied), despite playing only 28 games. A native of Janesville, WI, Bostedt becomes the fourth Peoria netminder to win the award, joining Colby Muise, Eric Levine, and Kyle Rank.

The SPHL announced that Craig Simchuk of the Birmingham Bulls has been selected as the SPHL Coach of the Year in a vote of league coaches, staff, and broadcasters. Evansville's Jeff Bes and Pensacola's Jeremy Gates tied for second in the balloting. After sitting in last place on Christmas Day, Simchuk led the Bulls to the second-best record (22-12-2) over the remainder of the season, despite losing last season's leading scorer, Filimon Ledziankou, to an injury on November 22 that kept him out the remainder of the regular season.

Federal Prospects Hockey League

The Athens Rock Lobsters announced that, following a comprehensive evaluation of the organization's current direction, the team has parted ways with Head Coach and General Manager Garrett Rutledge. Rutledge, who served as Head Coach and General Manager during the 2025-26 season, played an important role in leading the team through a pivotal year for the organization. During his tenure, he contributed to player development, team culture, and the continued growth of the Rock Lobsters brand both on and off the ice. Decisions like this are never easy," said the team. "We are grateful for Garrett's commitment, leadership, and the impact he made during his time in Athens. His contributions to our organization and our fans have been meaningful. As we look ahead, we believe this move is in the best long-term interest of the Athens Rock Lobsters."

Jon Buttitta has been named Head Coach of the Twin City Thunderbirds, and is set to lead the franchise into the 2026-2027 season. Buttitta previously served as the team's Player Assistant Coach and Captain, and will move into a permanent role behind the bench following the departure of Steve Harrison. In addition to Buttitta's elevated role as the Head Coach of Thunderbirds, current Twin City forward Zach White has been named the team's new Player Assistant Coach. Former Thunderbirds defenseman Tucker Firth has also been named a Canadian Scout for Twin City in an additional change made to the organization's hockey operations department. The 2026-2027 season will be the 10th in franchise history. Jon Buttitta, 33, of Middleburg Heights, Ohio, takes over as Head Coach of the Thunderbirds following a six-year playing career for the franchise. He served as the team's Captain for the last four years, and spent the last three seasons as the organization's Player Assistant Coach.

United States Hockey League

Mark Carlson of the Cedar Rapids RoughRiders has been named United States Hockey League (USHL) Coach of the Year. In his 26th year behind the RoughRider bench, Carlson set the all-time wins record for a USHL coach en route to steering Cedar Rapids to a 36-17-3-6 (W-L-OTL-SOL) record and a .653 winning percentage. Despite playing the entire season without their captain and losing alternates to injuries down the final stretch, the RoughRiders tied for the fifth-most points in the USHL and had the league's third-highest-scoring offense, averaging 3.79 goals per game. Carlson's team allowed fewer shots per game than any team in the USHL (24.79). The RoughRiders had a 17-game point streak from Feb. 14 until the last weekend of the regular season, the longest point streak for any team in the league in three years. During the streak, Cedar Rapids went 15-0-1-1 to earn home-ice advantage for the first round of the Clark Cup Playoffs.

Lincoln Stars Alternate Captain Alex Pelletier was named the United States Hockey League Player of the Year by the league.

The Boston College commit and West Hartford, Connecticut native averaged 1.44 points per game, the most among skaters who played the full USHL season. His 270 shots led the league by a wide margin, and his +17 rating was second-best among Stars forwards. Pelletier is the fifth Star named USHL Player of the Year, joining Chris Fournier (2000-01), Ryan Potulny (2002-03), Jason Gregoire (2007-08) and Kevin Roy (2011-12) as other Lincoln Stars to earn the honor. In addition to his Player of the year nod, Pelletier was also named the USHL's Forward of the Year, and also found himself named first-team all-USHL.

North American Hockey League

Top 10 Goals of the 2025-26 Season

LACROSSE

National Lacrosse League

The Halifax Thunderbirds mounted a nine-goal second-half comeback, defeating the top seed Vancouver Warriors 10-7 at Rogers Arena to punch their ticket to the NLL Semifinals. Halifax scored nine straight goals in historic comeback.

BASKETBALL

Women's National Basketball Association

The WNBA announced its national broadcast schedule for the 2026 regular season. With a record 216 games and tentpole events slated for distribution across multiple platforms throughout the regular season, fans will enjoy unparalleled access to WNBA action. The broadcast schedule represents the tip-off of the WNBA's new media rights deals which features the renewal of partnerships with The Walt Disney Company (ABC/ESPN), Amazon Prime Video, CBS Television Network/Paramount+, and Scripps (ION), new partners NBCUniversal (NBC/Peacock/NBCSN) and USA Sports (USA Network, and the continuation of distribution of games on NBA TV. "The WNBA is coming off a landmark season in 2025, one that was defined by incredible basketball and countless memorable performances," said WNBA Commissioner Cathy Engelbert. "With an incredible 2026 draft and so many notable free agency signings and trades now giving way to the start of the season, the WNBA's unprecedented lineup of linear and streaming partners will shine a light on must-see matchups, and the remarkable skills the WNBA's stars provide each time they step on the court."

On Women's Sports Now, Minnesota Lynx 2026 1st round draft pick, Olivia Miles, joins the show to discuss:

OTHER SPORTS

Ultimate Frisbee Association

The biggest event of the season returns to the "Capital City of Ultimate Frisbee" for a second straight year! 2026 UFA Championship Weekend is set for Madison, WI on August 27-28, 2026.

THE BEST OF MLTT CHAMPIONSHIP WEEKEND: Princeton Revolution Benedek Olah







Frontier League Stories from April 28, 2026

Last Week around the Leagues - OSC Original by Fran Stuchbury

The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer(s), and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.