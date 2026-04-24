Amarillo Warbirds Announce Coaching Change

Published on April 23, 2026 under National Arena League (NAL)

Amarillo Warbirds News Release







AMARILLO, TX - The Amarillo Warbirds organization announced today that it has agreed to part ways, effective immediately, with Head Coach Jermaine Blakely.

Coach Blakely has been an integral part of the Warbirds since the team's inception, helping lay the foundation for the organization both on and off the field. During his tenure, he led the team through key developmental stages and achieved several notable milestones that contributed to the growth and identity of the Warbirds program.

"We are grateful for Coach Blakely's leadership, dedication, and perseverance throughout his time with the organization," said team leadership. "His commitment to building this team from the ground up will always be appreciated."

The Amarillo Warbirds thank Coach Blakely for his contributions and wish him the best in his future endeavors.







National Arena League Stories from April 23, 2026

Amarillo Warbirds Announce Coaching Change - Amarillo Warbirds

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.