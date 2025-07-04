Jarrod Robinson Joins Warbirds as Special Teams Coordinator and Defensive Backs Coach

July 4, 2025 - National Arena League (NAL)

Amarillo Warbirds News Release







The Amarillo Warbirds are excited to welcome Jarrod Robinson our new Special Teams Coordinator and Defensive Backs Coach to the team

Born and raised in Odessa, Texas, he's a product of the legendary Permian High School and Midwestern State University. With 16 years of playing experience, including 4 seasons in the indoor/arena game with the Odessa Roughnecks and San Angelo Stampede, he brings a wealth of on-field knowledge to the Warbirds.

He's spent the last 10 years coaching, with 3 of those in the arena game - all with the West Texas Warbirds - where he helped lead the team to 2 championships. Known for being calm under pressure, hardworking, and extremely detail-oriented, he's a proven winner and a great fit for the Warbird culture.

We're fired up to have him on board as we continue building something special in Amarillo!







National Arena League Stories from July 4, 2025

Jarrod Robinson Joins Warbirds as Special Teams Coordinator and Defensive Backs Coach - Amarillo Warbirds

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.