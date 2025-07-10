Billy Perry Named Offensive Coordinator

July 10, 2025 - National Arena League (NAL)

The Amarillo Warbirds are proud to welcome Billy Perry as our Offensive Coordinator!

Billy brings an incredible résumé to the Warbirds, both as a player and a coach. A five-season indoor football veteran, Billy most recently suited up for the Billings Outlaws in 2023, where he was named CIF Special Teams Player of the League. He was also a key part of the 2019 championship run with the Duke City Gladiators.

Not only does Coach Perry hold two Guinness World Records involving kicking a football, but his passion for playing was only matched-and eventually surpassed-by his love for coaching. He got his start on the sidelines with the Tulsa Oilers as their Special Teams Coordinator, where he discovered his true calling: developing talent and building a winning culture.

Off the field, Billy has been married to his wife Lyndsey for 22 years, and together they're raising three incredible kids-Darrion, Dru, and Kynna.

Now, he's bringing his experience, leadership, and energy to Amarillo to help take the Warbirds to the next level. As Coach Perry says:

"Excited is an understatement. ¬Â

