Kansas City's O'Had Receives John Brophy Award as ECHL Coach of the Year

Published on April 22, 2026 under ECHL (ECHL) News Release







SHREWSBURY, N.J. - The ECHL on Wednesday announced that Tad O'Had of the Kansas City Mavericks is the 2025-26 recipient of the John Brophy Award as the league's Coach of the Year.

The John Brophy Award is the trophy presented annually to the ECHL coach selected to have contributed the most to his team's success as selected in a vote of ECHL coaches, broadcasters, media relations directors and media members. The trophy is named for John Brophy, who won a record three ECHL titles with Hampton Roads in 1991, 1992 and 1998, and was inducted into the ECHL Hall of Fame in 2009.

Matt Ginn of Atlanta finished second in the voting, followed by Maine's Rick Kowalsky, Brad Ralph of Florida and Wheeling's Ryan Papaioannou.

The winner of the Nick Vitucci Goaltender of the Year Award will be announced on Thursday.

O'Had led Kansas City to its third consecutive Mountain Division title and its second Brabham Cup as ECHL regular-season champions in the last three years. The Mavericks' 55 wins and 115 points are both tied as the third-most in a single-season in ECHL history while their 28 road wins are second all-time. Kansas City was third in the league with 3.54 goals per game while ranking second with 2.21 goals-against per game.

In six seasons with Kansas City, O'Had is 255-136-14 and has led the club to the Western Conference Finals in the previous two seasons, including a trip to the Kelly Cup Finals in 2024. O'Had joined the Mavericks after seven seasons as an assistant coach with the Florida Everblades. Before his time with the Everblades, O'Had served as head coach and general manager of the Florida Jr. Blades, steering the program to a 112-19-8 record, two USA Hockey Nationals appearances and multiple regular-season titles.

In addition, Kansas City is the recipient of League's Hockey Operations Department of the Year Award.

The award is presented annually to the team judged to have the best hockey operations department in the league and is determined by a vote of ECHL coaches.

The Toledo Walleye finished second in the voting, followed by the Idaho Steelheads, Fort Wayne Komets and Maine Mariners.

John Brophy Award Winners (ECHL Coach of the Year)

2025-26 Tad O'Had, Kansas City Mavericks

2024-25 Jared Nightingale, South Carolina Stingrays

2023-24 Andrew Lord, Greenville Swamp Rabbits

2022-23 Everett Sheen, Idaho Steelheads

2021-22 Jeff Pyle, Atlanta Gladiators

2020-21 Bruce Ramsay, Wichita Thunder

2019-20 Steve Bergin, South Carolina Stingrays

2018-19 Matt Thomas, Cincinnati Cyclones

2017-18 Brad Ralph, Florida Everblades

2016-17 Dan Watson, Toledo Walleye

2015-16 Richard Matvichuk, Missouri Mavericks

2014-15 Derek Lalonde, Toledo Walleye

2013-14 Spencer Carbery, South Carolina Stingrays

2012-13 Jarrod Skalde, Cincinnati Cyclones

2011-12 Rob Murray, Alaska Aces and John Wroblewski, Gwinnett Gladiators

2010-11 Brent Thompson, Alaska Aces

2009-10 Derek Laxdal, Idaho Steelheads

2008-09 Rick Kowalsky, Trenton Devils

2007-08 Chuck Weber, Cincinnati Cyclones

2006-07 Davis Payne, Alaska Aces

2005-06 Glen Gulutzan, Las Vegas Wranglers

2004-05 Nick Vitucci, Toledo Storm

2003-04 Pat Bingham, Wheeling Nailers

2002-03 Claude Noel, Toledo Storm

2001-02 Dave Farrish, Louisiana Ice Gators

2000-01 Troy Ward, Trenton Titans

1999-00 Bob Ferguson, Florida Everblades

1998-99 Bob Ferguson, Florida Everblades

1997-98 Chris Nilan, Chesapeake IceBreakers

1996-97 Brian McCutcheon, Columbus Chill

1995-96 Roy Sommer, Richmond Renegades

1994-95 Jim Playfair, Dayton Bombers

1993-94 Barry Smith, Knoxville Cherokees

1992-93 Kurt Kleinendorst, Raleigh IceCaps

1991-92 Doug Sauter, Winston-Salem Thunderbirds

1990-91 Don Jackson, Knoxville Cherokees

1989-90 Dave Allison, Virginia Lancers

1988-89 Ron Hansis, Erie Panthers

ECHL Hockey Operations Department of the Year Award

2025-26 Kansas City Mavericks

2024-25 Toledo Walleye

2023-24 Jacksonville Icemen

2022-23 Idaho Steelheads

2021-22 Toledo Walleye







ECHL Stories from April 22, 2026

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