Dureau, Zloty Reassigned to Manitoba Following Admirals Season

Published on April 22, 2026 under ECHL (ECHL)

Norfolk Admirals News Release







Norfolk, VA - The Norfolk Admirals, proud ECHL affiliates of the Winnipeg Jets and Manitoba Moose, announce today that the Moose have recalled forward Jaydon Dureau and defenseman Ben Zloty following the conclusion of the Admirals' season.

Dureau, 25, concluded his fourth full season of professional hockey with 54 appearances in an Admirals uniform. In those 54 games, the White City, Saskatoon native earned 18 goals and 29 assists for a final total of 47 points capped off with a hat trick in Norfolk's season finale against the Greensboro Gargoyles.

Zloty, 24, wrapped up his third full season of professional hockey with 46 games as an Admiral along with 2 games with the Manitoba Moose during previous call-ups to the AHL this season. The Calgary, Alberta native lead all Admirals defensemen in goals, assists, and points this season in just those 46 games played with 6 goals and 25 assists for a final total of 31 points. Zloty was also selected to represent the Admirals at the ECHL All-Star Classic in Allen, Texas.

Dureau and Zloty join goaltender Isaac Poulter as additions to the Manitoba roster following the conclusion of Norfolk's season as the Moose begin their quest for the Calder Cup tonight with game one of the Central Division's first round, best-of-three playoff series against the Milwaukee Admirals at 8:00pm ET at Canada Life Centre.







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