Early Deficit Costs Admirals in Maine

Published on April 10, 2026 under ECHL (ECHL)

Norfolk Admirals News Release







Portland, ME - Concluding their home portion of the 2025-26 schedule, the Norfolk Admirals traveled to Portland, Maine for the first of three games against the Maine Mariners. Maine struck for six goals and never looked back, handing Norfolk a 6-3 loss in the series opener.

Isaac Poulter made his 39th appearance in net, stopping 32 of 37 shots while earning his 23rd win of the season. Alex Worthington entered in relief, turning aside all 7 shots he faced in his 22nd appearance of the year.

The Mariners opened the scoring early, capitalizing on a Norfolk line change just under three minutes into the game. Robert Cronin slipped a shot through the five-hole to make it 1-0. Six minutes later, Sebastian Vidmar extended the lead to 2-0, a score that held through the opening twenty minutes as Maine outshot Norfolk 15-9.

Norfolk responded in the second period while shorthanded, as Jack O'Leary forced a turnover and went coast-to-coast, wiring home his 14th goal of the season to cut the deficit to 2-1. Maine answered shortly after, however, with Mitch Deelstra restoring the two-goal lead at 3-1. The Mariners carried that advantage into the second intermission.

Maine pulled away early in the third period with back-to-back goals, as Zach Jordan made it 4-1 before Vidmar added his second of the night just two minutes later. Norfolk showed life midway through the frame, with Marko Reifenberger scoring his 8th of the season to make it 5-2. Jaydon Dureau followed with his 17th goal of the year - his first since returning from Manitoba - cutting the deficit to 5-3.

Any momentum was short-lived, as Brooklyn Kalmikov answered for Maine to restore the three-goal cushion. That would stand as the final, with the Mariners taking game one by a 6-3 score.

Sentara Health Three Stars of the Game

1. MNE - S. Vidmar

2. MNE - M. Andreev

3. MNE - Z. Jordan

Next Up

The Norfolk Admirals and Maine Mariners square off once again tomorrow night, with puck drop set for 6 p.m. at Cross Insurance Arena.

Catch all the action live on FloHockey or tune in for free audio on YouTube!







ECHL Stories from April 10, 2026

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