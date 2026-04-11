Kuzma Gordie Howe Hat Trick Gives Gargoyle Late Charge in 5-4 Loss

Published on April 10, 2026 under ECHL (ECHL)

Greensboro Gargoyles News Release







GREENSBORO, NC - The Greensboro Gargoyles returned to the First Horizon Coliseum on Friday night for the first time in nearly four weeks to open a six-game home stand in the final games of their Inaugural Season. Drew Kuzma dragged his team into the fight with the first Gordie Howe Hat Trick in Gargoyles history as Greensboro scored three late goals, and narrowly missed on a late game tying bid in the final seconds, in a 5-4 loss to the Worcester Railers.

Greg Smith gave the Gargoyles an early lead, scoring on Greensboro's first shot of the game assisted by Josh Groll and Blake Swetlikoff. Groll, the return piece from Fort Wayne in the Logan Nelson trade, recorded his first point as a Gargoyle on the helper 2:57 into the game. Worcester rebounded with three goals before the end of the first period, taking a 3-1 lead on the power play.

53 seconds into the second period, Drew Kuzma and Worcester forward Lincoln Hatten dropped the gloves at center ice, getting the fans back on their feet. Kuzma responded to a first period hit that took Assistant Captain Arty Borhyov out of the game.

"Hated seeing Arty go down there with that hit and just happy I could answer the bell," said Kuzma. "The fan support tonight was great. It's been a tough year, win wise, but to see the crowd show up like they did was unbelievable and with the games left is huge for us to get some momentum going."

The Railers added two more goals early in the second period for a 5-1 lead with 14:20 remaining in the middle frame. Kuzma scored his fourth goal since signing last month on the power play with 2:38 left in the second to give the Gargoyles life, assisted by Nate Hanley and Dalton Skelly.

Hanley kept the momentum rolling with another power play goal 4:16 into the third period from Kuzma and Caden Brown. As Brown picked up his first professional point in his Gargoyles debut, Kuzma capped off the Gordie Howe Hat Trick. Greensboro got a late power play try with 4:22 remaining, pulling Ruslan Khazheyev as Austen May rifled a shot off Kuzma's netfront tip to get the Gargoyles back within one goal.

Khazheyev went to the bench again nearing the final minute of regulation. The Gargoyles had two offensive zones in the final 12 seconds, winning the last draw to set up a cross-crease pass that nearly set Smith up for his second goal of the night to tie the game, but a last second stick lift let the Railers hold on for a 5-4 final.

Kuzma notched a new career high with three points (2G, 1A) in the loss. Nate Hanley recorded his first multi-point game (1G, 1A) of his professional career. Groll added two assists in his fourth career multi-point game.

"Going out for the third period, we regrouped and the guys weren't satisfied so they came out and got three power play goals," said Scott Burt. "If we could go out the way we finished, it would be a different story. For us, it's about being consistent repeatedly and not having to play catch-up hockey."

The Gargoyles found their offensive kick after 125 scoreless minutes across consecutive shutouts to the Allen Americans. Greensboro scored three power play goals, tying a franchise high. Khazheyev saved his final 13 shots in the loss, finishing with 27 to end the night.

On Saturday and Sunday, April 11-12, the team will honor the legacy of the 1990 Riley Cup Champion Greensboro Monarchs with throwback jerseys, celebrating the rich history of hockey in the Gate City at the First Horizon Coliseum.

Tickets and more information for all upcoming games are available at gargoyleshockey.com.

#CarvedInStone







ECHL Stories from April 10, 2026

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