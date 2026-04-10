Americans Host Tahoe Tonight

Published on April 10, 2026 under ECHL (ECHL)

Allen Americans News Release









Allen Americans defenseman Sam Sedley tries to stop the Tahoe Knight Monsters

(Allen Americans) Allen Americans defenseman Sam Sedley tries to stop the Tahoe Knight Monsters(Allen Americans)

Dallas/Allen, Texas - The Allen Americans, ECHL affiliate of the Ottawa Senators (NHL), and Belleville Senators (AHL), open a two-game weekend home series tonight against the Tahoe Knight Monsters. Game time is 7:10 PM. Doors to Credit Union of Texas Event Center open at 6:00 PM.

Allen Americans Tonight:

Pregame Show: 6:45 PM CST

Puck Drop: 7:10 PM CST

Watch Live: FLOHOCKEY.TV

Listen Live: AMERICANS 24/7

On the Call: Tommy Daniels and Maurice Fitzgerald

On-Ice Reporter: Isabella Keating

Game Night Producer: John Beifuss

Mixlr Broadcast: Matthew McDowell and Dawson Baker

Next Home Game: Saturday, April 11th vs Tahoe Knight Monsters, 7:10 PM CST

Comparing Allen and Tahoe

Allen Americans

Overall: 39-23-5-0

Home: 22-9-2-0

Away: 17-14-3-0

Last 10: 7-3-0-0

Allen Americans Leaders:

Points: (69) Brayden Watts

Goals: (36) Danny Katic

Power Play Goals: (10) Danny Katic

Assists: (47) Brayden Watts

Power Play Assists: (24) Sam Sedley

+/- (+24) Ty Prefontaine

PIM's (103) Danny Katic

Tahoe Knight Monsters:

Overall: 33-29-3-3

Home: 19-14-1-2

Away: 14-15-1-2

Last 10: 4-5-1-0

Tahoe Knight Monsters Leaders:

Points: (60) Devon Paliani

Goals: (30) Devon Paliani

Power Play Goals: (9) Casey Bailey

Assists: (35) Kevin Wall

Power Play Assists: (14) Luke Adam

+/-: (+12) Artur Cholach

PIM's (105) Devon Paliani

Americans Storm Back: The Americans roared back to beat the Wichita Thunder on Wednesday night 5-3 at Credit Union of Texas Event Center. Wichita jumped out to a 2-0 lead in the first period with goals from Jay Dickman (23) on the power play and Jake Wahlin (5) at even strength. The Americans responded with three quick goals in the second period two minutes and nine seconds apart. Colby McAuley (25), Jake Dubois (2), and Landen Hookey (1). Wichita tied the game in the third on Peter Bates' 20th goal of the season, but the Americans answered quickly as Danny Katic put Allen on top with his league-leading 36th goal of the year. Harrison Blaisdell added an insurance goal later scoring his 27th. Brett Mirwald made his third straight start getting the win (3-0). The Americans outshot Wichita 42-25 in the game. Senators prospect Landen Hookey led the Americans with seven shots on goal. The Americans were blanked on the power play going 0-for-4

Lucky Number Seven: The Americans won their seventh straight game on Wednesday night which is a new season high. Twice this season, the Americans have won six straight games. Allen is 7-3-0 in their last 10 games.

First Impression: Ottawa Senators prospect Landen Hookey looked solid in his Americans debut on Wednesday night. Hookey scored a goal on his fourth shot of the game. He led the Americans in shots last game with 10. The Sarnia, Ontario native appeared in 49 games this season with the Belleville Senators and had 12 points (5 goals and 7 assists).

Number 1 in the League: The Americans lead the ECHL in Goals per game averaging just under four goals a game at 3.70. They also lead the ECHL in scoring with 248 goals. Their opponent tonight, Tahoe, is third in the ECHL averaging 3.56 goals per game.

Top of the Food Chain: Americans forward Danny Katic remains the ECHL's leading goal scorer with 36 goals. He has five goals in his last four games. Danny Katic has a season-high 10-game point streak. He tied Sam Sedley for the season high.

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ECHL Stories from April 10, 2026

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