K-Wings Falter on Road, Komets Pull Away in Second

Published on April 10, 2026 under ECHL (ECHL)

Kalamazoo Wings News Release







FORT WAYNE, IN - The Kalamazoo Wings (33-28-3-3), proud ECHL affiliate of the National Hockey League's Vancouver Canucks, could not find any answers to the Fort Wayne Komets (41-16-10-0) potent offensive attack, losing Friday at Allen County War Memorial Colliseum, 5-1.

The Komets took the early advantage, scoring a goal at the 4:50 mark of the first period.

Fort Wayne's William Dufour (10, 11, 12) then notched a natural hat trick in the second period with goals at the 5:49, 6:50 (PPG) and 9:19 marks.

Ryan Cox (16) spoiled the shutout with a shorthanded goal at the 9:47 mark of the third. On the play, Aku Koskenvuo (1) sent the puck from his own paint to Griffin Ness (19), who skated the length of the ice to above the offensive left circle before finding Cox for the strike.

The Komets quickly responded on the power play, finding the back of the net at the 10:01 mark to finalize a 5-1 score.

Koskenvuo (9-9-0-0) made 29 saves, and the K-Wings were outshot 34-24 in the contest.

Next up, the K-Wings return to Wings Event Center for the second half of the home-and-home series versus the Komets at 4:30 p.m. EDT on Saturday.

51 years of K-Wings hockey wouldn't be possible without YOU - our incredible fans! Get loud and join us for Fan Appreciation Night ! We're celebrating the best fans in the league at our final regular-season Saturday game, on Apr. 11, presented by Bronson. We're packing the night with giveaways, surprises, and family fun from puck drop to final horn. Puck drops at 4:30 p.m., presented by Discover Kalamazoo. Be one of the first 1,000 through the doors and score a K-Wings team poster!







ECHL Stories from April 10, 2026

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