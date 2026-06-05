K-Wings & Kzoo Parks Run Streets Again: NHL Street© Returns to Kalamazoo

Published on June 5, 2026 under ECHL (ECHL)

Kalamazoo Wings News Release







KALAMAZOO, MI - The Kalamazoo Wings, proud ECHL affiliate of the National Hockey League's Vancouver Canucks, announced the return of Joel Martin's 'Game On' Street Hockey camps for Summer 2026 on Thursday, powered by NHL STREET©, with Kzoo Parks to facilitate free-of-charge camps for almost 200 children in Kalamazoo.

Five Street Hockey camps will be held at Kalamazoo's Upjohn and LaCrone Parks from June to August, exclusively for Kzoo Parks Summer Camps this summer. Each camper is set to receive free participation in the two-hour street hockey experience, an official NHL STREET© Jersey, a street hockey stick and a swag bag, courtesy of The Kalamazoo Wings.

Last summer, the K-Wings hosted 206 campers from Kzoo Parks across five camps in Kalamazoo. Children from diverse racial and ethnic backgrounds comprised almost 60% of summer camp participants, highlighting the program's success in reaching families across Kalamazoo's urban neighborhoods.

"We're thrilled to bring NHL STREET© back to Kalamazoo and continue our partnership with Kzoo Parks," said Toni Will, Kalamazoo Wings General Manager and Governor. "Together, we're helping introduce more young people to hockey while creating fun, inclusive opportunities for kids to stay active, build confidence and connect with their community."

NHL STREET© is the premier ball hockey experience designed to provide kids ages 6 to 16 and their families with the best of what youth sports can be: having fun, staying active, making friends and creating great memories.

Kzoo Parks offers a variety of programs for Kalamazoo's youth annually, with financial assistance available to those in need. The camps participating in the 'GAME ON' are affiliated with Camp Kzoo & Super Rec Summer Camps. CLICK HERE FOR MORE INFORMATION ON KZOO PARKS SUMMER CAMPS.

"Kzoo Parks is thrilled to announce our partnership with the K-Wings and the NHL STREET© program for the third year in a row," said Pete Aerts, Kzoo Parks Recreation Coordinator. "We are bringing this high-energy street hockey experience to all 6 of our summer camp sites across the five events, giving almost 200 campers the chance to play, build skills, and get active."

Camps will be hosted and coached by Joel Martin, K-Wings Director of Hockey Operations and Head Coach. K-Wings players & staff, along with Kzoo Parks camp counselors, will also assist Martin in facilitating the camps. The children will learn basic hockey fundamentals and participate in a hockey tournament inside an NHL STREET© branded street hockey arena.

"We are incredibly proud of what NHL Street© has become over the past three years," Martin said. "What started as an opportunity to introduce more kids to the game has evolved into a meaningful community program that promotes physical activity, teamwork, and confidence. We are grateful for the ongoing support and partnership of Kzoo Parks. Their partnership has helped create lasting opportunities for local youth, and we are excited to see the continued impact this program will have in the years ahead."

NHL STREET© brings new style, energy and gameplay to the sport, offering families an affordable, neighborhood-based model that allows kids across North America to learn and play hockey. A year later, NHL STREET© has more than 100 league operators in the U.S. and Canada with more than 2,500 youth enjoying the game of street hockey, including in places where hockey has previously been unavailable.







ECHL Stories from June 5, 2026

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