K-Wings Battle Komets to Final Horn, End 2025-26 on Road

Published on April 19, 2026 under ECHL (ECHL)

Kalamazoo Wings News Release







FORT WAYNE, IN - The Kalamazoo Wings (36-30-3-3), proud ECHL affiliate of the National Hockey League's Vancouver Canucks, fell in the final four minutes and came up just short in the 2025-26 season finale against the Fort Wayne Komets (45-17-10-0) Sunday at Allen County War Memorial Coliseum, 4-3.

The Komets took the early advantage, scoring a pair of goals at the 3:16 and 6:22 marks of the first period.

Zach Okabe (19) responded by firing a slotside dart that rang home at the 9:05 mark. On the play, Nolan Walker (32) broke out on a three-on-three rush, skating from the neutral zone down to the goal line before turning around and firing a pass to Okabe rushing in the slot.

The captain Collin Saccoman (8) then evened the game at two with his back turned to the net, firing a no-look shot through his own legs and inside the right post at the 19:53 mark. On the setup, Colin Bilek (19) passed to the blue line, where Griffin Ness (21) waited against the sideboards before firing a lead pass to Saccoman at the crease for the goal.

Fort Wayne struck first in the second period, scoring a goal 5:31 into the middle frame on the power play.

Nick Poisson (2) answered by taking advantage of an out-of-place goaltender and firing his second goal of the season into the twine at the 14:01 mark. On the goal, Davis Pennington (39) started the relay from the slot, finding Quinn Preston (32), who drew the netminder to the left edge of the crease before sending the puck across the paint to Poisson, who did the rest.

Unfortunately, the Komets struck on the power play at the 15:59 mark of the third period, and Kalamazoo could not respond.

Jonathan Lemieux (11-9-1-3) made 24 saves in the contest, and the K-Wings took the shot total 30-28. With the loss, the Kalamazoo Wings did not qualify for the 2026 Kelly Cup Playoffs.

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ECHL Stories from April 19, 2026

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